Holly Madison's New Relationship Sparks Rumors

Holly Madison, a former Playboy centerfold and TV personality, has been linked to Las Vegas attorney Steve Dimopoulos after the two first crossed paths two months earlier. Dimopoulos resembles Madison's ex-partner Zak Bagans, who she dated in June 2019. Although Madison and Bagans separated in 2023, they rekindled their romance briefly.

Playboy vet Holly Madison is dating Las Vegas attorney Steve Dimopoulos who bears a striking resemblance to her ex Zak Bagans . The 46-year-old TV personality, who revealed her split from the Ghost Adventures star last year in March, has now been linked to the lawyer after the pair first crossed paths two months earlier.

Sources told TMZ that Madison and Dimopoulos struck up a romance after meeting in March at Carbone Riviera at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino located on the Las Vegas Strip. Since then, they have been spotted together publicly in the city, such as attending a David Copperfield show last month





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Holly Madison Steve Dimopoulos Zak Bagans Las Vegas Bellagio Hotel & Casino David Copperfield Show Alzheimer's In Midlife

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Madison Square Garden Sports Proposes Split of New York Knicks and New York RangersJames Dolan's MSG Sports files to split the Knicks and Rangers into two separate, publicly traded companies, potentially unlocking billions in trapped franchise value.

Read more »

Paramount+’s ‘The Madison’ Goes Market to Table in a Wide Mix of Themed FYC Promotions (EXCLUSIVE)AWARDS HQ May 18, 2026: 'The Madison,' 'Fallout,' Glen Powell, 'The Boys,' FYC TV Fest and A Night in the Writers' Room Recaps, More!

Read more »

Knicks to host Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden to tip off Eastern Conference finalsThe Knicks look to continue their record-setting playoff rampage against New York-native Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Read more »

The Great Escape Madison Manager Reveals How Much Superhero Movies Help the Comic Book IndustryIn our latest edition of ComicBook Talk Shop, we chat with The Great Escape Madison manager Doug Mabry to discuss comic book trends.

Read more »