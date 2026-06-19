Holly Madison Open to Reconciling with Kendra Wilkinson After Years-Long Feud

Holly Madison says she is willing to reconcile with Kendra Wilkinson, blaming a producer for turning them against each other after their Girls Next Door spinoffs. Madison reflects on their shared past and addresses Wilkinson's alleged media-driven behavior.

Holly Madison , known for her time on The Girls Next Door , has expressed a willingness to reconcile with former co-star Kendra Wilkinson , though she acknowledges that the estrangement stems from conflicts following their reality TV spinoffs.

Madison, 46, stated on E!

's YouTube show that they had a falling out due to a producer who attempted to create division between them. She believes the producer's manipulative tactics were a shame and that the rift was exacerbated by Wilkinson's alleged fixation on media attention, including retweeting clickbait headlines about their rift. Despite their differences, Madison fondly recalls their shared experiences in the Playboy Mansion and maintains that she never viewed Wilkinson as anything other than a friend.

Madison also discussed her close friendship with Bridget Marquardt, with whom she co-hosts the Girls Next Level podcast. Wilkinson has since left reality TV for a real estate career, while Madison continues to podcast and has indicated she would not hold a grudge if Wilkinson were to reach out.

However, she speculates that Wilkinson may be content leaving the past behind. The news also briefly mentions a separate update about a fourth celebrity joining Dancing with the Stars season 35, though this appears to be unrelated filler text from the source





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Holly Madison Kendra Wilkinson The Girls Next Door Playboy Mansion Hugh Hefner Reality TV Feud Reconciliation Bridget Marquardt

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