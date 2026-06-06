Holly Hagan Welcomes Baby Daughter with Husband Jacob Blyth

Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan gave birth to a baby girl, her second child with Jacob Blyth, via planned C-section during their fourth wedding anniversary week. She shared the news on Instagram, addressing C-section judgment and expressing gratitude. Her pregnancy followed the tragic death of her half-sister, which she has coped with through her children.

Holly Hagan , known for her role on Geordie Shore , has welcomed her second child, a baby daughter , with her husband Jacob Blyth . The 33-year-old reality star, who is already a mother to two-year-old son Alpha-Jax, announced the joyous news on Instagram on Saturday.

In her post, she revealed that she had a planned C-section and that her daughter arrived during the week of her fourth wedding anniversary with Jacob. Jacob also shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram, writing: 'Happy Anniversary to the wifey. Nine years together, four years married. What a week this is for us: AJ's birthday, baby girl's birthday, anniversary.

Thank you for delivering one of the greatest gifts a man can receive: a daughter. Yesterday's feeling will stay with me for the rest of my life. Here's to raising our little family together.

' Holly took to her Instagram Stories to discuss her C-section experience, humorously addressing criticism by noting that her baby was on the 96th centile and could barely fit out of the sunroof, never mind the vaginal canal. She assured fans that both she and the baby are safe and well, adding that the baby latched instantly for breastfeeding. The couple's friends and family flooded the announcement post with congratulations.

This pregnancy came during a particularly difficult period for Holly, following the tragic death of her 19-year-old half-sister, Darci Rose Gibson, in October 2025. Darci accidentally overdosed on crystal MDMA while partying with friends in Manchester. Holly previously shared that her unborn baby and her son Alpha-Jax have been instrumental in helping her cope with the tragedy and navigate her grief.

She told Closer magazine: 'Going through such a traumatic experience with my sister has made me realise that I am strong, and this isn't going to break me. I have chosen to accept what has happened, and I know she would not want to see me ruin my life because of this. I feel like I am trying to make a conscious effort to enjoy life. I have children who need me, and I have to keep pushing forward.

I think I have just managed to find strength in that.

' Holly and Jacob tied the knot in Ibiza in 2022 after five years of dating and welcomed their son, Alpha-Jax, in June 2023. They revealed in December that they were expecting a baby girl through an emotional gender reveal video, with Holly admitting she was getting girl vibes and their son expressing a desire for a sister.

Holly also shared her eagerness for the baby to be born, especially as she endured being 38 weeks pregnant during the UK's hottest May day on record last month. She posted a selfie in a lilac bikini, showcasing her baby bump, and joked that she felt like her sides were going to burst at the seams. Despite the discomfort, she appreciated the final moments as a family of three before three became four.

She wrote: 'Officially get this baby out of me weeks along. I feel like my sides are going to burst at the seams! 38 weeks in a heat wave with a toddler is not for the weak, although enjoying our last times as a family of three.

' Her post received an outpouring of support from friends and fans, including fellow Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby, who called her the best-looking pregnant person she has ever seen, and Gaz Beadle, who assured her that the wait was nearly over. Holly's journey through pregnancy amid personal loss and the joy of expanding her family highlights her resilience and determination to focus on the positive aspects of life





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