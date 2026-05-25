Holly Hagan shares eagerness for baby's arrival amid UK's hottest May day ever recorded

Holly Hagan, a Geordie Shore star, shared her eagerness for her baby to be born as she lamented being 38 weeks pregnant during the UK's hottest May day ever recorded. She posed in a tiny lilac bikini, displaying her blossoming bump, and complained about the discomfort of being heavily pregnant in a heatwave with a toddler.

Holly Hagan has shared her eagerness for her baby to be born as she lamented being 38 weeks pregnant during the UK's hottest May day ever recorded.

The Geordie Shore star, 33, snapped a selfie posing in a tiny lilac bikini displaying her blossoming bump. Sharing the shot to her Instagram, she complained she felt like 'my sides are going to burst at the seams' as she approached her due date. But Holly added that she was still soaking up the last moments she had with just husband Jacob Byth and their two-year-old son Alpha-Jax, before three became four.

Heavily pregnant during the sweltering heatwave, she began her post by quipping: 'Officially “get this f*cking baby out of me” weeks along.

' 'I feel like my sides are going to BURST at the seams! ' she continued. '38 weeks in a heat wave with a toddler is not for the weak although enjoying our last times as a family of 3. ', '

The Geordie Shore star, 33, snapped a selfie posing in a tiny lilac bikini displaying her blossoming bump. Sharing the shot to her Instagram, she complained she felt like 'my sides are going to burst at the seams' as she approached her due date. But Holly added that she was still soaking up the last moments she had with just husband Jacob Byth and their two-year-old son Alpha-Jax, before three became four.

Heavily pregnant during the sweltering heatwave, she began her post by quipping: 'Officially “get this f*cking baby out of me” weeks along.

' 'I feel like my sides are going to BURST at the seams! ' she continued. '38 weeks in a heat wave with a toddler is not for the weak although enjoying our last times as a family of 3. ', '

The Geordie Shore star, 33, snapped a selfie posing in a tiny lilac bikini displaying her blossoming bump. Sharing the shot to her Instagram, she complained she felt like 'my sides are going to burst at the seams' as she approached her due date. But Holly added that she was still soaking up the last moments she had with just husband Jacob Byth and their two-year-old son Alpha-Jax, before three became four.

Heavily pregnant during the sweltering heatwave, she began her post by quipping: 'Officially “get this f*cking baby out of me” weeks along.

' 'I feel like my sides are going to BURST at the seams! ' she continued. '38 weeks in a heat wave with a toddler is not for the weak although enjoying our last times as a family of 3. ', '

The Geordie Shore star, 33, snapped a selfie posing in a tiny lilac bikini displaying her blossoming bump. Sharing the shot to her Instagram, she complained she felt like 'my sides are going to burst at the seams' as she approached her due date. But Holly added that she was still soaking up the last moments she had with just husband Jacob Byth and their two-year-old son Alpha-Jax, before three became four.

Heavily pregnant during the sweltering heatwave, she began her post by quipping: 'Officially “get this f*cking baby out of me” weeks along.

' 'I feel like my sides are going to BURST at the seams! ' she continued. '38 weeks in a heat wave with a toddler is not for the weak although enjoying our last times as a family of 3.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Holly Hagan Geordie Shore Pregnancy Heatwave Baby's Arrival UK's Hottest May Day Ever Recorded

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Holly Collinson Missing After 50 Days - New CCTV Images ReleasedPolice have released new CCTV images of a missing woman, Holly Collinson, who was last seen leaving hospital more than 50 days ago. She was reported missing by her family in Leicestershire on Friday, April 10. After leaving the hospital, she may have boarded a bus carrying her guitar and crutch, wearing the bags under her shoes and carrying a clear bag of belongings. Detectives are still searching for her, considering sightings made in the Truro area.

Read more »

Astrological Significance of the Week of May 24 to May 30Explore the astrological influences that aid in personal growth, decision-making, and relationships during this week.

Read more »

May Heatwave In UK: Beaches, Parks Packed As Highest Recorded Temperatures In May ExpectedBlistering Britain is facing its first-ever May 'tropical night' as the month was officially declared on track to be the warmest ever. Beaches, parks, and beauty spots were packed today as maximum temperatures soared above 30C for a second consecutive day.

Read more »

May Heatwave In UK: Beaches, Parks Packed As Highest Recorded Temperatures In May ExpectedBlistering Britain is facing its first-ever May 'tropical night' as the month was officially declared on track to be the warmest ever. Beaches, parks, and beauty spots were packed today as maximum temperatures soared above 30C for a second consecutive day.

Read more »