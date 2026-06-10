Holly Hagan Names Newborn Madison-Darci in Tribute to Late Sister After C-Section Birth

Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan has given birth to a baby girl, named Madison-Darci in memory of her half-sister who died in 2025. Hagan, who already shares son Alpha-Jax with husband Jacob Blyth, documented her C-section recovery and candidly discussed the mix of joy and anxiety that comes with a newborn, while reflecting on how her children helped her cope with her sister's tragic passing.

Television personality Holly Hagan , known from the reality series Geordie Shore , and her husband Jacob Blyth have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Madison-Darci .

The name is a heartfelt tribute to Hagan's late half-sister, Darci Rose Gibson, who tragically passed away. The arrival of Madison-Darci follows a planned Cesarean section, a procedure Hagan has openly discussed on social media. She shared a video on TikTok detailing her postpartum recovery, including the challenges of breastfeeding and the physical discomfort from her incision.

Hagan candidly expressed the emotional rollercoaster of new motherhood, admitting to moments of anxiety and tears, but also celebrated the positive start to her breastfeeding journey and the instant latch of her newborn. Hagan's pregnancy occurred amidst profound personal grief following the accidental overdose death of her 19-year-old sister, Darci, in Manchester in October 2025. Hagan has previously stated that her unborn child and her two-year-old son, Alpha-Jax, provided crucial strength and purpose while she navigated this devastating loss.

Finding out she was pregnant just a month before Darci's death, Hagan described that period as a blur. She has spoken about drawing resilience from the tragedy, emphasizing her determination to move forward for her children and to honor her sister's memory by living fully. The gender of the baby was revealed in an emotional video in December, after Hagan felt she was having a girl and her son wished for a sister.

Throughout her pregnancy, Hagan documented the physical and emotional experiences for her followers, from the discomfort of late-stage pregnancy during a record-breaking UK heatwave to her reflections on family expansion. She and Jacob, who married in Ibiza in 2022 after five years together, are now parents to Alpha-Jax and Madison-Darci. Their announcement of the birth was met with an outpouring of congratulations from friends, family, and fans.

Hagan used her platforms to address potential critics of her C-section decision with humor, noting her baby's large size made the surgical delivery a practical necessity. The family's journey has been marked by both immense joy and deep sorrow, culminating in the naming of their daughter as a permanent, loving memorial to Darci





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Holly Hagan Geordie Shore Madison-Darci Darci Gibson C-Section Postpartum Recovery Tribute Bereavement Jacob Blyth Alpha-Jax

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