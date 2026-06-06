Holly Hagan and Husband Jacob Blyth Welcome Baby Daughter Amid Personal Triumph and Tragedy

Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan has given birth to a baby girl with her husband Jacob Blyth. The joyous arrival, announced on Instagram, coincides with their four-year wedding anniversary and follows a pregnancy marked by both happiness and profound sorrow, including the tragic loss of Hagan's half-sister. The couple, already parents to a two-year-old son, share their emotional journey and the strength they found in family.

Holly Hagan and her husband Jacob Blyth have welcomed the birth of their second child, a baby daughter . The announcement was made via Instagram on Saturday, coinciding with the week of the couple's four-year wedding anniversary.

Hagan, 33, known for her role on Geordie Shore, is already a mother to two-year-old son Alpha-Jax. The birth was a planned C-section. In his emotional announcement post, Jacob Blyth celebrated the arrival, reflecting on a week that included their anniversary, their son's birthday, and the new baby's birth. He expressed profound gratitude, stating that receiving a daughter was one of the greatest gifts a man can receive and that the memory of the birth would stay with him forever.

He also expressed his commitment to raising their growing family together. Holly Hagan shared details of her birthing experience on her Instagram Story, addressing common judgments about C-sections with humor. She explained that the decision was medically necessary because the baby was on the 96th centile for size and might not have fitted through a vaginal birth. Post-surgery, she reported that she was tired but doing well and joyfully noted that the newborn latched onto the breast instantly.

Their friends and family, including fellow reality stars, flooded the comments with congratulations and well-wishes. This pregnancy and birth occurred against a backdrop of profound personal tragedy for Hagan. In October 2025, her 19-year-old half-sister, Darci Rose Gibson, died after an accidental overdose of MDMA in Manchester. Hagan had shared her pregnancy news with her sister just a month before the death.

She has previously spoken about how her unborn child and her son Alpha-Jax provided her with the strength to cope with the grief and navigate the loss. She described the early stages of pregnancy as a blur due to the trauma but emphasized that the experience made her realize her own resilience.

She stated that she chooses to honor her sister's memory by not letting the tragedy break her and by consciously trying to enjoy her life, motivated by the need to be strong for her children. The couple, who married in Ibiza in 2022 after five years of dating, welcomed their first child, Alpha-Jax, in June 2023. They announced they were expecting a baby girl in December via an emotional gender reveal video.

Hagan had mentioned having 'girl vibes' and her son's desire for a sister. In interviews, she described the challenges of the final trimester, including the physical discomfort and the historic UK heatwave in May. She humorously lamented feeling like her 'sides were going to burst at the seams' at 38 weeks pregnant while caring for a toddler during extreme heat.

Despite the discomfort, she cherished the final moments as a family of three before expanding to four, a sentiment echoed in her posts. Her transparency about the physical and emotional journey of pregnancy, from medical decisions to coping with loss, resonated with many followers and highlighted the complex reality of bringing new life into the world amid personal sorrow





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Holly Hagan Jacob Blyth Baby Daughter Geordie Shore C-Section Pregnancy Grief Family Instagram Announcement Alpha-Jax Darci Rose Gibson

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