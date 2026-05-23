Holly Collinson Missing After 50 Days - New CCTV Images Released

Police have released new CCTV images of a missing woman, Holly Collinson, who was last seen leaving hospital more than 50 days ago. She was reported missing by her family in Leicestershire on Friday, April 10. After leaving the hospital, she may have boarded a bus carrying her guitar and crutch, wearing the bags under her shoes and carrying a clear bag of belongings. Detectives are still searching for her, considering sightings made in the Truro area.

Police have released new CCTV images of a missing woman who was last seen leaving hospital more than 50 days ago. Detectives are still searching for Holly Collinson , 29, who was reported missing by her family in Leicestershire on Friday, April 10.

She had travelled to Newquay, Cornwall, prior to her disappearance in March. Ms Collinson is described as a white female of slim build. She is 5ft 7in tall and has blue eyes. On one of the last sightings, she was wearing a black coat, black trousers, and a short sleeve black Adidas shirt.

She may also be using a crutch to help her move. Ms Collinson had straight dark hair with the upper half of the hair plum to red in colour and darker on the bottom half which was below shoulder length. She was last seen leaving Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro on March 31 at 10.10am. Police said she was wearing a hospital gown, a green jumper over her gown, and trainers with black and yellow bags underneath used as socks.

She was carrying a white bag with a black logo on it and the words 'patient property'. On the day before attending hospital, she was seen on Tregolls Road in Truro wearing large shaped sunglasses, blue jeans, and a large black cap, carrying a black guitar and a light-coloured canvas type handbag.

The guitar she had been carrying is described as a black Takamine electric acoustic guitar, an identifiable feature being this was missing a battery pack leaving a four-inch hole at the topside of the guitar, which was not in the case. She had been using a Samsung A52 and an iPhone at the time of her disappearance.

These CCTV images show Ms Collinson after she left hospital wearing a green jumper over her gown and carrying a guitar without a case. She was last seen leaving her belongings at a caravan site in the Newquay area. Detectives believe she boarded a bus carrying her guitar and crutch, wearing the bags under her shoes and carrying a clear bag of belongings.

They have since been removed, however police are appealing for information that could lead to finding the items. The 29-year-old was known to travel using Cornwall's bus network and was carrying a white bag with a black logo on it and the words 'patient property'. They have also heard from members of the public who have suggested that an e-fit issued in relation to a body found in Camborne earlier this month could be Holly.

Any information – no matter how small you think it may be – is asked to call 999





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Holly Collinson CCTV Images Released Police Searching Tregolls Road In Truro Caravan Site In Newquay Area

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