Hollow Knight: Silksong Physical Edition Pre-Orders Launch; Sea of Sorrow DLC Details Confirmed

Fangamer opens pre-orders for the standard physical edition of Hollow Knight: Silksong, set to release in October 2025. The edition includes exclusive goodies, while the upcoming Sea of Sorrow DLC will be free via download. The digital game launched September 4, 2025, to critical acclaim.

Hollow Knight: Silksong , the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved 2017 indie Metroidvania Hollow Knight, has officially launched digitally across multiple platforms on September 4, 2025.

While the initial release was digital-only, physical editions are now available for pre-order through Fangamer, offering fans a tangible version to add to their collections. The standard physical edition includes special goodies, though a collector's edition has not been announced. Notably, the upcoming Sea of Sorrow DLC will not be included on the physical media but will be downloadable for free, regardless of whether it releases before or after the physical edition's October launch.

Fans have expressed excitement on platforms like Reddit, with many stating they will gladly purchase the physical version even if they already own the digital copy. The game features Princess Hornet as the protagonist, emphasizing agile aerial combat and new environments beyond Hollownest. It is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch (including Switch 2), and PC, with a Metacritic-like rating of 91/100 and a 97% critics recommendation.

The title continues to generate buzz ahead of potential DLC reveals at Summer Game Fest or Xbox Games Showcase, positioning itself between major releases like Marvel's Wolverine and Grand Theft Auto 6 in the fall 2025 gaming calendar





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