Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson discuss their unique relationship dynamics, explaining why they maintain separate homes and why marriage is not part of their plan.

Actress Holland Taylor, 81, has shared intimate details about her long-term partnership with Sarah Paulson, 51, revealing why the couple chooses to maintain separate residences. Speaking on the Monday, November 16 episode of a podcast, Taylor explained that their arrangement is rooted in deep mutual respect and a commitment to individual autonomy rather than any lack of affection or commitment to their decades-long bond.

Couple Met When Paulson Was 40

Taylor recounted the origins of their romance, noting that she was already 72 years old when she met Paulson, who was 40 at the time. This significant age gap and the differing life stages of the two women meant that they had already established their identities before meeting. Taylor emphasized that Paulson is a "really independent person" with "stories... written" and established ways of moving through the world, which shapes how their relationship functions on a daily basis.

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During their conversation on the podcast, Taylor recalled an early moment in their relationship where Paulson purchased a house. Taylor admitted to worrying whether it was atypical for them not to be residing together. She described feeling uncertain about the situation, asking herself if it was strange that they were maintaining separate addresses so soon after starting their partnership.

Paulson responded with practical logic, pointing out that Taylor had just bought the house herself. Taylor quoted Paulson as asking, "Well, you did just buy a house, so what are you asking me about it for as if it's something I'm doing? You made that choice." This interaction highlighted the mutual respect they have for each other's individual decisions regarding property and living arrangements.

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No Plans To Walk Down The Aisle

The 81-year-old actress was candid about the future of their union, stating clearly that there are no plans for a wedding. Taylor remarked, "I don't think we have any plans to walk down the aisle," and added that they have never discussed marriage as an option. For Taylor, the institution of marriage is not a necessary component of a loving, lasting partnership, especially one that has endured since 2015.

Taylor explained that she does not subscribe to the idea that "absence makes the heart go fonder," although she acknowledges that distance can sometimes strengthen a connection. Instead, she believes there is something special about respecting each other's individual space. She argued that partners do not need to force proximity upon one another to maintain intimacy, emotional connection, and togetherness.

Addressing the non-traditional nature of their relationship, Taylor noted that living apart is "not necessarily a traditional way of doing something." She also pointed out that being with a person who is 32 years older is not traditional either. Despite these unconventional elements, Taylor expressed satisfaction with their dynamic, stating that she is not there to convince anyone why their arrangement works.

Respect For Individual Space Is Key

The core of their relationship strategy appears to be a profound respect for individuality. By maintaining separate homes, Taylor and Paulson preserve the independence that each values. This approach allows them to remain deeply connected without compromising their personal autonomy. Taylor's comments suggest that this arrangement brings her "really good" feelings, reinforcing her belief that this lifestyle is beneficial for their well-being.

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Taylor emphasized that their relationship is simply "what it is," and she does not feel the need to justify their choices to others. The actress highlighted that the unique nature of their bond is sufficient in itself. By not adhering to societal expectations of cohabitation or marriage, they have created a partnership that feels authentic and sustainable for both individuals involved.

Recent Challenges Test Cohabitation

While the couple generally lives separately, recent events have temporarily altered their routine. Paulson noted that she has been "cohabitating more" with Taylor in recent times. This shift in living arrangements is due to external pressures, specifically drama surrounding coyotes on Paulson's property and ongoing construction work on her home. These practical issues have necessitated a temporary return to shared living spaces.

Despite these temporary changes, the underlying principle of their relationship remains intact. The couple's decision to maintain separate residences when possible reflects a long-term strategy for balancing intimacy with independence. Their story offers a glimpse into a modern relationship model that prioritizes personal freedom and mutual respect over traditional structures.

As they navigate the complexities of life in their senior years, Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson continue to redefine what a successful partnership looks like. Their openness about their living arrangements and relationship dynamics provides valuable insight into the importance of customization in long-term commitments. Ultimately, their experience demonstrates that there is no single right way to love and live together.