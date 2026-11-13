Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson Explain Why They Avoid Working Together and Marriage

Actors Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson discuss their 11-year partnership, revealing their refusal to marry or share screen time to preserve personal independence and creative freedom.

Actors Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson have publicly clarified their stance on professional collaboration and marital traditions, stating that they have no desire to act together or formalize their 11-year romantic partnership through marriage. The couple, who share a 32-year age gap, prioritize maintaining their individual autonomy and creative independence over traditional industry expectations or legal binding agreements.

Rejection of On-Screen Collaboration

Holland Taylor, age 83, explained during an appearance on Sirius XM's Bevelations program on Friday, October 16, that she finds the concept of sharing the screen with her longtime partner unappealing. Taylor admitted that she does not view mixing work with pleasure as a desirable professional strategy. She noted that this position is often met with curiosity by others who find their relationship dynamic somewhat unconventional. Despite the unusual nature of their public discourse on the matter, Taylor remains firm in her preference to keep their professional and personal lives distinctly separate.

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Sarah Paulson, age 49, echoed these sentiments, confirming that the duo does not seek to work together in film or television projects. This mutual agreement allows both artists to maintain their individual identities within the industry without the added complexity of navigating a romantic partnership on set. The decision reflects a broader philosophy that prioritizes artistic integrity and personal space over the potential publicity or dramatic synergy that might arise from a joint on-screen appearance.

Aversion to Legal Marriage Contracts

Paulson also addressed rumors and public curiosity regarding their marital status, explicitly stating that neither she nor Taylor wishes to be legally married. The actress described the idea of signing a contract to legitimize their bond as something that gives her unease, citing a desire for freedom from rigid structures. She emphasized that her reluctance is not about a lack of commitment or a desire for independence from Taylor specifically, but rather a need to preserve her own sense of self and autonomy within the relationship.

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Taylor reinforced this viewpoint by noting that neither partner enjoys being referred to as a wife. She explained that the institution of marriage does not hold the same significance for them as it does for many others. Both women have expressed that while they are aware they could choose to marry, the legal framework of matrimony does not add value to their partnership. Their connection is defined by mutual respect and love rather than legal documentation or public perception of their status.

History and Relationship Dynamics

The pair first met at a dinner party approximately a decade prior to their 2015 connection on social media. Since re-establishing contact online in 2015, they have been together for 11 years, navigating their relationship with a clear understanding of their shared values. Paulson highlighted on the Smartless podcast on Monday, May 13, that they do not live together, describing this arrangement as a secret to their successful long-term partnership. This separation of living spaces allows them to maintain separate homes and routines, further supporting their desire for independence.

Paulson explained that their decision to live apart is integral to their happiness, providing each partner with the space needed to thrive individually. This arrangement contrasts with traditional cohabitating couples but aligns with their belief in maintaining personal boundaries. Taylor appears to be entirely on the same page regarding their living situation and relationship structure, supporting the dynamic that has allowed them to sustain their bond for over a decade without the pressures of traditional marital expectations.

Commitment to Independence and Freedom

Both actors emphasize that their choices are driven by a deep respect for personal freedom and individual identity. Paulson stated that she does not like the feeling of belonging to someone in the traditional sense, preferring a relationship dynamic that allows for fluidity and personal growth. This philosophy extends to their professional lives as well, where they choose to pursue separate projects and maintain distinct public personas. Their approach challenges conventional norms but offers a model of partnership based on mutual support without dependency.

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Their public discussions about their relationship provide insight into a modern approach to long-term commitment that does not rely on external validation or legal structures. By rejecting marriage and collaborative work, Taylor and Paulson have crafted a unique partnership that honors their individual needs while sustaining a deep emotional connection. Their story highlights the importance of communication and shared values in maintaining a healthy, long-lasting relationship outside traditional frameworks.