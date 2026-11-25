Investigation reveals Holland Cooper garments made in Turkey and China, challenging its 'Great British excellence' marketing and raising ethical questions.

Jade Holland Cooper has transformed her fashion label, Holland Cooper, into a commercial powerhouse with projected annual sales reaching £100million. The brand, which markets itself on ideals of 'Great British excellence,' has become an unofficial uniform for the country set, featuring tweed blazers and riding jackets favored by figures including the Princess of Wales.

However, recent disclosures challenge the brand's core narrative of domestic production. Despite the heavy emphasis on British heritage in its marketing, significant portions of the inventory are manufactured outside the United Kingdom. Specific items, including certain denim lines and outerwear, are produced in countries such as Turkey, India, China, and Portugal.

Also read Holland Cooper Empire: Truth Behind £100M Brand And Elite Ties

Domestic Production Versus Global Sourcing

Holland Cooper maintains that its core tailoring and tweed pieces are still produced within the UK, specifically in east London. Additionally, wool and cashmere products are manufactured in Scotland and Yorkshire, aligning with the brand's regional sourcing story. This selective transparency creates a contrast between the domestic items and the globally sourced goods that bear the same label.

The revelation that products labeled as British excellence are made in Turkey has drawn criticism from industry observers. One source noted the irony of the 'Great British excellence' slogan being applied to items manufactured overseas. This discrepancy highlights the complexity of modern supply chains, where brands often mix domestic and international manufacturing to meet different product requirements.

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Ethical Ratings And Transparency Gaps

Beyond manufacturing origins, the company faces scrutiny regarding its ethical credentials. The Good Shopping Guide assessed Holland Cooper and assigned it a score of approximately 57 out of 100. This rating places the brand mid-table, below competitors like White Stuff and French Connection, and beneath the guide's Ethical Benchmark of 70.

The lower score stems from a lack of publicly available information regarding the company's policies. The Good Shopping Guide reported finding no published environmental reports, specific environmental targets, an animal welfare policy, a supplier code of conduct, or membership in an ethical trading scheme. This absence of documentation raises questions about transparency for a business built on traditional values.

Privileged Background And Lifestyle Marketing

Questions also surround the self-made narrative promoted by founder Jade Holland Cooper. While the brand celebrates humble beginnings, with images of her at a 2008 trade stall at Badminton Horse Trials, sources indicate she comes from a wealthy background. Her husband, Julian Dunkerton, is a multimillionaire and co-founder of Superdry, providing significant financial advantage.

Her family connections further support her business ventures. Her mother, Miranda Holland, was a fashion designer who worked in London and Paris, creating clothes for clients including Elton John. Her father is an arable farmer, and the family resides on a 230-acre Cotswolds estate. Critics argue that her success is aided by these resources, contrasting her experience with the average consumer.

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Future Ambitions And Market Position

Jade Holland Cooper has explicitly stated her goal to become the British equivalent of Ralph Lauren. She views the brand as selling a lifestyle rather than just clothing, a strategy that has resonated with high-net-worth individuals and celebrities. The brand's presence on hit shows and among royal figures reinforces this aspirational marketing approach.

As the fashion industry increasingly demands accountability in supply chains and ethical standards, Holland Cooper faces pressure to clarify its production methods. With sales targets high and visibility at an all-time peak, the gap between its brand image and operational reality may become a focal point for consumers and regulators alike.