Investigation reveals Holland Cooper garments are made overseas and lacks ethical transparency, challenging the brand's British heritage image.

Holland Cooper has cemented its status as a dominant force in British fashion, with the brand now projected to generate £100 million in annual sales. This commercial triumph, however, faces intense scrutiny as new revelations challenge the company's carefully curated narrative of domestic production and ethical integrity. The brand's identity as a purveyor of Great British excellence is increasingly at odds with its actual supply chain operations.

Contrary to the image of a fully British-made enterprise, significant portions of the Holland Cooper inventory are manufactured outside the United Kingdom. Jeans and various garments are produced in Turkey, while other items originate from India, China, and Portugal. This overseas reliance directly contradicts consumer perceptions of the brand as exclusively homegrown.

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Production details confirm that tailoring and tweed pieces are indeed created in east London. Additionally, wool and cashmeres are sourced from manufacturers in Scotland and Yorkshire. However, the denim and outerwear lines, which form a substantial part of the catalog, rely heavily on overseas supply chains. This discrepancy undermines the brand's marketing of total British craftsmanship.

The Good Shopping Guide assessed the ethical footprint of Holland Cooper, assigning the brand a score of approximately 57 out of 100. This rating places the company in the mid-table range, situated below the Ethical Benchmark of 70 and next to brands such as White Stuff and French Connection. The assessment highlighted a critical lack of public documentation regarding the company's operations.

Investigators found no published environmental reports, specific targets, animal welfare policies, or supplier codes of conduct. The absence of membership in an ethical trading scheme further contributed to the lower rating. Critics note that selling a lifestyle often involves paying for the entrepreneur's personal image, raising questions about the transparency of a business tied to traditional values.

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Jade Holland Cooper frequently promotes a narrative of humble beginnings, sharing images from 2008 of her at a trade stand at Badminton Horse Trials. Sources close to the industry suggest this humble beginnings narrative is misleading and overlooks her substantial family wealth and connections. Her customers are effectively paying for a glamorous lifestyle rather than a rags-to-riches story.

Her husband is Julian Dunkerton, the multimillionaire co-founder of Superdry and a highly successful retail entrepreneur. Her mother, Miranda Holland, was an established fashion designer and couturier who created garments for clients including Elton John. Jade's father is an arable farmer, and her parents reside on the same 230-acre Cotswolds estate.

The brand has gained significant visibility, with the Princess of Wales wearing Fairisle jumpers and jodhpur-style jeans. The clothing has become an unofficial uniform for the country set and appeared in the hit show Rivals. Jade has explicitly stated her goal to become the British Ralph Lauren, aiming to sell a complete lifestyle rather than just apparel.

Jade attended Ipswich High School for Girls, where fees are now around £38,000 a year, before turning down offers from Central Saint Martins and the London College of Fashion. She studied at the Royal Agricultural College in Cirencester, leaving after a year and a half to launch her business. This educational background contrasts sharply with the self-made narrative often portrayed on social media.

Her 2026 Autumn/Winter campaign starred Richard E Grant alongside Jodie Kidd, jockey Harry Cobden, and racing presenter Rosie Tapner. The campaign attracted criticism for its narrow vision of Britain, with social media users questioning the lack of diversity. One commenter noted that the imagery did not represent the Britain many citizens know and love.

Dunkerton's wealth has helped Jade create a world that practically serves as a living advertisement for Holland Cooper. The couple live on a sprawling £50 million Cotswolds estate, which features a 1830s property. Dunkerton bought the property in 2011 and spent several years restoring it before Jade moved in in 2016. Her parents subsequently moved into a separate house on the estate.

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The gardens were designed by previous Chelsea Flower Show winners Urquhart and Hunt, while Jade's mother has taken over landscape design since 2018. As well as their respective fashion businesses, Jade and Julian co-own No131, the fashionable Cheltenham hotel. Dunkertons is another family business, combining Cotswolds cider production with a restaurant and farm shop.

Holland Cooper has expanded into lifestyle, now selling homeware, children's clothing, and a £49 sparkling wine. A spokesman for the company stated that all tailoring is proudly made in Britain, and they are committed to supporting British manufacturing wherever possible. They work with carefully selected international manufacturers whose specialist expertise enables them to produce wider collections.

Jade's ambition stretched to her personal life as well. She met Julian Dunkerton through a mutual friend, and the pair married in 2018. Their romance was not entirely free of controversy, with previous partners revealing tensions. Charlotte Abbot, Dunkerton's former wife, dated Jade's ex-boyfriend Henry Crudge, leading to public remarks about wealth and happiness.

Jade and Julian have since welcomed two children: daughter Saphaia Isabella, born in November 2020, and son Jamie Ivor Oliver, born in 2022. The family dynamic and the scale of their wealth stand in stark contrast to the modest trade stand images Jade continues to share. The discrepancy between the British heritage marketing and actual manufacturing practices continues to draw attention from ethical watchdogs.

David Beckham and Lily Allen have worn the brand, while influencer Lydia Millen has helped cement its popularity among the Cotswolds influencer set. Her clothes have appeared in Rivals, The Gentlemen, Clarkson's Farm, and Keeping Up With The Owens. These placements have significantly boosted brand recognition, aligning with Jade's goal to replicate the success of Ralph Lauren.

Despite the glossy marketing and high-profile endorsements, questions remain regarding the transparency of the business. The absence of environmental reports and ethical trading scheme membership remains a point of contention. Consumers are left to navigate the gap between the brand's traditional values marketing and its globalized production reality.

The Holland Cooper story is not the fairytale its founder's social media posts might suggest. While success is evident, customers are aware that the narrative is constructed around significant advantages. The brand's future will depend on how it balances its commercial ambitions with increasing demands for ethical transparency and authentic representation.