Holier-than-Thou Gangsters

A prison officer reveals what Britain's most notorious killers and criminals were really like in jail, revealing the good sides that often seem more like surprises. From macarons to Scrabble.

The Krays and their arch-rivals the Richardsons are the most notorious gangsters in British history. The families ruled the streets of London with an iron fist during the 1960s, robbing, murdering, and torturing anyone who got in their way.

But what if there was another side to the Twins and the Torture Gang? A prison officer who worked in HMP Long Lartin, one of the country’s highest security jails, has revealed to The Crime Desk the real personalities of Britain’s most infamous killers and criminals. From the gangster who liked making macarons and another who banned inmates from swearing in front of women to a serial killer who loved playing Scrabble.

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Prison Officers HMP Long Lartin Britain's Most Notorious Killers And Criminals Macarons Scrabble Robbing Murder Torture Prisonrray Times Jaailands

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