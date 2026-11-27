A comprehensive guide to holiday weekend events in the Pacific Northwest including Winterfest, tree lightings, parades, and local sports, alongside brief national news updates on retail, education, and cultural festivals.

Winterfest officially returns to the Seattle Center and the Seattle Center Armory this Friday, offering residents and visitors a vibrant hub for festive celebrations and community engagement. This free event transforms the district into a magical winter wonderland, complete with an abundance of holiday lights, live musical performances, and traditional carolers creating a warm atmosphere despite the cooling temperatures. Visitors can also expect to see a model winter village featuring a train, alongside demonstrations of intricate ice sculpting techniques that showcase local artistry.

For those who prefer cinematic entertainment, holiday movies will be aired on Fridays throughout the season, adding a layer of nostalgia to the outdoor festivities. The Seattle Armory will host a variety of live weekend entertainment, allowing guests to sip hot beverages and stroll through the grounds at their own pace. It is important to note that while Winterfest is free, it operates as a distinct event from the nearby Seattle Christmas Market, which may have its own separate admission policies and offerings.

Also read This weekend in Anchorage: The Nutcracker, Turkey Trot and a downtown holiday tree lighting

The proximity of these two popular events ensures a bustling and lively environment for all attendees seeking holiday cheer. Another major highlight is Magic in the Market, which takes over Pike Place Market on Saturday from eleven in the morning until six in the evening. This family-friendly celebration includes live music, personal visits from Santa Claus, and an engaging scavenger hunt designed to keep children entertained throughout the afternoon.

Families can participate in various crafts and other activities leading up to the main event, the grand tree lighting ceremony scheduled for five in the afternoon. This event is also free to attend, making it accessible to everyone looking to experience the spirit of the season. In Westlake, the festivities continue with a day full of fun starting at eleven in the morning, featuring crafts, sweet treats, music, and appearances by costumed characters for local families.

The day culminates at five in the evening with a spectacular tree lighting ceremony accompanied by a fireworks show, creating a memorable end to the weekend festivities. Emceed by Bump and Stacey from 710 Seattle Sports, the event offers a unique opportunity for local sports fans to connect with familiar voices while enjoying holiday traditions. Organizers have compiled a comprehensive list of tree lighting ceremonies occurring throughout the weekend in various cities including Bellevue, Everett, Arlington, Edmonds, Tacoma, and Olympia, encouraging residents to explore different neighborhoods.

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Bellevue returns with its annual Snowflake Lane parade on Friday, marking the start of the nightly tradition for the season. Starting at seven in the evening, a portion of downtown Bellevue hosts this parade featuring floats, marching bands, toy drummers, and artificial snowfall regardless of the weather conditions. Visitors are advised to check the Bellevue Collection website for parking tips and additional information to ensure a smooth experience during the crowded evening hours.

Meanwhile, the Coliseum Building hosts a unique light show featuring glowing sculptures, projections, and interactive pieces by forty-seven artists, offering a different type of visual experience. This free series is held indoors, ensuring comfort for attendees regardless of outdoor conditions, and allows guests to enjoy the artistry without the chill of the Pacific Northwest winter. The Coliseum event provides a cozy alternative for those looking to appreciate creative installations while staying warm.

For those interested in athletic events, the Seattle Marathon will take place, with racers hitting the pavement at seven in the morning, impacting local road travel along the route. If you are not heading down to participate or cheer someone on as they run off their Thanksgiving feast, it is essential to plan ahead to avoid delays. The race adds a dynamic element to the weekend, highlighting the active spirit of the region alongside the festive celebrations.

Sports fans can also look forward to an NHL game on Saturday where the Seattle Kraken face the Edmonton Oilers at Climate Pledge Arena with puck drop at seven in the evening. The Kraken will be taking on one of the best teams in the league, adding excitement for local hockey enthusiasts who are eager to see their team in action. The game provides another major draw for the weekend, complementing the community-focused events happening throughout the city.

Beyond local events, national news highlights the significance of Black Friday for retail sales, as the U.S. retail industry prepares for its version of the Super Bowl with early deals and AI-nudging clicks. Additionally, the historic postponement of the Macy Thanksgiving Day Parade due to weather has left performers wondering about their next steps, marking the first time in history the parade has been delayed. School districts are also considering measures against Google AI features, with Los Angeles officials taking steps to block access unless a permanent workaround is provided.

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The Essence Festival of Culture is relocating after three decades in New Orleans, signaling a major shift for the event that has celebrated Black American culture for more than thirty years. Festival organizers and Essence Communications announced the move across social media platforms, stating that the next event will take place elsewhere, leaving the Big Empty to new cultural events. This change marks the end of an era for the historic festival while opening new opportunities for future gatherings.

Local initiatives continue to support the community with updates such as the Home Comfort Alliance releasing a furnace cost guide for the upcoming winter season. The guide aims to help Seattle residents navigate heating costs as temperatures drop, providing essential information for homeowners looking to manage their utility expenses effectively. These initiatives demonstrate the ongoing commitment to supporting residents through practical resources and community-focused information.

Disability support opportunities are also expanding through DSP Connections, offering people a way to gain independence while making a difference in the lives of others. The program allows individuals to take on a side hustle that has a massive positive impact, combining personal growth with community service. These opportunities highlight the diverse ways in which residents can engage with and support their neighbors during the holiday season and beyond.

Medical advances are also making headlines with a Seattle doctor leading a breakthrough study on prostate cancer treatment using CyberKnife technology. Meier and his co-authors conducted a ten-year trial measuring outcomes of over three hundred patients treated with CyberKnife across twenty-one centers, showing promising results for patients seeking advanced care. This research underscores the region's role in driving medical innovation and improving patient outcomes through rigorous scientific study.

Choosing organic food continues to gain traction as consumers look for trusted designations that cut through the noise of crowded grocery aisles and endless labels. The USDA Organic designation offers a guarantee that consumers can trust, providing peace of mind for those who prioritize quality and safety in their food choices. This trend reflects a broader shift towards health-conscious living and sustainable sourcing practices in the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

Homeowners dealing with AC issues during the Seattle heat wave are advised to check four things before calling for emergency repair, as temperatures climb across the area. Many residents are discovering that their air conditioners are running but not cooling homes effectively, leading to frustration and discomfort. These tips help homeowners troubleshoot common issues before incurring the high costs of emergency service calls during peak demand periods.