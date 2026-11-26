The busy holiday travel season is underway. From St. George Regional Airport to Cedar City, expansion and growth are on the minds of passengers and officials.

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The busy holiday travel season is underway. From St. George Regional Airport to Cedar City, expansion and growth are on the minds of passengers and officials.

"I started in Spokane, Washington, and it was pretty mild because I came pretty early in the morning," said Aniston Hutchings of Hurricane. There's nothing quite like getting a warm welcome home for the holidays after a long flight.

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"It shows that there are a lot of people moving here and for good reason. It's a beautiful place and a beautiful area to be," Hutchings said. Aniston Hutchings of Hurricane returned from her Idaho mission trip to a contingent of loved ones and will soon have a bigger airport to fly out of.