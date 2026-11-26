Nearly 73 million people are traveling this holiday. See how Colorado agencies are working to keep drivers safe.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado's mountain corridors are bracing for a surge of holiday traffic, and state agencies are stepping up efforts to keep drivers safe along routes like I-70 and I-25.

Those interstates are expected to be heavily traveled during the holiday week, with conditions anticipated to be even worse Wednesday. Watch this story in the video player below: Holiday travelers flood Colorado's I-70 and I-25 as agencies push for safe, sober Thanksgiving drives Skyler McKinley with AAA said nearly 73 million people will be on the road nationally.

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"I would add that as gas prices have fallen precipitously in the last month, we can expect even more travelers out there," McKinley said. For locals who know I-70 well, the key is patience.