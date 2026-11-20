We Are Austin host Trevor Scott welcomed back child lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner to share some of her favorite toys and games for the season, with gift ideas for preschoolers, older kids, and the whole family.

The holiday countdown is on, and the search for the perfect gifts is officially underway! From interactive games and adorable plush surprises to realistic toy trucks and a full-size arcade experience, this year's hottest toys are bringing plenty of excitement to wish lists.

And we've got some fun finds to help make your holiday shopping a little easier! We Are Austin host Trevor Scott welcomed back child lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner to share some of her favorite toys and games for the season, with gift ideas for preschoolers, older kids, and the whole family. Watch the full segment above for a closer look at Elizabeth's holiday toy picks and plenty of gift-giving inspiration!

Also read Top family game night picks for your holiday gift list

Getting preschoolers excited about games is easier than ever with Goliath's collection of skill and action games. One of Elizabeth's favorites is an interactive elephant game that sends colorful butterflies floating through the air while little ones race around with nets to catch them. Who doesn't love a good surprise? Squishmallows from Jazwares are bringing even more cuddly fun with an 8-inch Mystery Plush 4-Pack, featuring adorable plush characters with special details like embroidery, feathers, and sequins.

There's also the Micromallows 24-Day Holiday Advent Calendar, filled with miniature holiday-themed Squishmallows that fit right in the palm of your hand. For little ones who love things that go, Sunny Days Entertainment's Max Action toy vehicles are bringing realistic fun to playtime. The collection includes a recycling truck, school bus, and metal dump truck, complete with lights, sounds, and interactive controls.

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Kids can operate moving parts, open the school bus doors, activate its flashing stop sign, and even use a working microphone to play bus driver! Looking for a showstopping gift the whole family can enjoy? Arcade1Up is bringing the nostalgia of classic arcade gaming home with its impressive arcade cabinets. Elizabeth showcased a Sonic the Hedgehog machine featuring a 67-inch cabinet, 19-inch LCD screen, and original gameplay, graphics, music, and sounds.

Simply plug it in and enjoy unlimited gameplay! For more holiday gift inspiration and information about Elizabeth's featured products, visit WernerInfo.com. Whether you're shopping for a curious preschooler, a plush-loving collector, or a family of gamers, there's something to make this holiday season extra special! Austin police seek suspect who tried to cash stolen check after East Austin burglaryA 70-year-old Texas inmate repeatedly complained of burning pain during a lethal injection that took over an hour, a witness says.

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