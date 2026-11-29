Holiday shoppers packed local stores in Haddonfield on Small Business Saturday, bringing a welcome boost to merchants navigating higher prices and a challenging year.

Holiday shoppers packed local stores in Haddonfield on Small Business Saturday, bringing a welcome boost to merchants navigating higher prices and a challenging year.

"People were waiting to come in as soon as we unlocked the door, so it's always exciting when you see people lined up to come in," owner Julie Beddingfield said. The decades-old toy store sees certain toys become especially popular each year. This year, staff members said squishy toys are a favorite.

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"It's the nee-dohs and anything squishy basically. It's the year of squish," said Zeke Boren, whose family owns the store.