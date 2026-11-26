Efforts to reduce crime in Deep Ellum will be put to the test next month as the popular Dallas area prepares to welcome holiday shoppers and revelers.

Efforts to reduce crime in Deep Ellum will be put to the test next month as the popular Dallas area prepares to welcome holiday shoppers and revelers.

As Black Friday dominated the big box stores, Jerod Dame was busy inside his store, Life of Riley, getting prepared for Small Business Saturday. Thanks to a recent surge in crime prevention efforts in Deep Ellum, Dame said residents can expect a fun and safe holiday season.

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"About three months ago, we had back-to-back incidents and that's when Deep Ellum neighbors really wanted to step in and said 'what can we really do and what can we address? '" Dame said. The prevention efforts started in earnest earlier this year as Deep Ellum struggled to control aggressive panhandlers. After the Dallas Police Department cracked down on offenders, some moved to paid parking lots and have started posing as parking attendants to scam people out of their money.