Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square debuts its Cosmic Christmas display with over 500,000 lights and more than 100 decorated trees, open through January 10.

Holiday magic is back at Longwood Gardens, where more than 500,000 lights are illuminating the property for its annual Christmas display. Longwood Gardens launched its annual Christmas display Friday night with over 500,000 lights for the"Cosmic Christmas" theme.

This year's event features more than 100 decorated Christmas trees, dancing fountains and creative designs spread across the 1,100-acre property. The display runs through January 10, with Longwood Gardens expecting more than 600,000 guests during the holiday season. Holiday lights are shining at Longwood Gardens, where the "Cosmic Christmas" display officially opened Friday night, according to Longwood Gardens. The 1,100-acre property in Chester County transformed into a festive wonderland with sparkling lights, decorated Christmas trees and themed attractions.

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Longwood Gardens’ Christmas display features over 500,000 lights across the property and more than 100 decorated Christmas trees. This year, the attraction highlights a cosmic theme, combining scenes inspired by the universe, sparkling lights, flowers and dancing fountains. According to Jourdan Cole, public relations manager at Longwood Gardens, the organization begins planning its holiday theme about two years ahead.

"You could say it’s out of this world, right? So we’re celebrating Cosmic Christmas this year, and we start planning our theme about two years in advance every year. We always have to raise the bar. We always have to do something different," said Cole.

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Many visitors shared why the display is a special tradition for their families.

"It’s quite special when it comes to seeing all the sparkling lights and twinkle ornaments, covered in glitter," said Katie Lickfield. "It’s a great way to start the Christmas season. It’s not even Thanksgiving. Normally, I’m away till after Thanksgiving, but not this year.

We’re ready. We’re starting early," said Danielle Ebelhar. Keith Dombach noted how the creative displays inspire ideas: "It gives me ideas. This gives you ideas.

Do you have 20-foot trees in your house?

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" said Dombach. "A couple years ago, they had balls made out of grapevines, so I made them for our porch last year. "Longwood Gardens expects to welcome more than 600,000 guests during the holiday season. For many, the display marks a long-standing family tradition and a way to make new memories each year.

The event includes outdoor fountains synchronized to holiday music, offering visitors another reason to return each December. The "Cosmic Christmas" display is open through January 10, according to Longwood Gardens. The event continues to draw families who want to experience the lights and festive decorations throughout the holiday season.