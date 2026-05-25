Holiday Let Investing Booms This Summer

This summer holiday let investing is booming with demand for domestic vacations up 15% this year. Holiday homes are hot property and savvy investors are cashing in on the boom. Renting out a holiday let can provide a tidy profit, but prospective buyers must choose the perfect location, property and rents carefully. Here's a guide to setting up a holiday let, including the best locations to consider and how to calculate yields.

Summer has finally arrived this Bank Holiday weekend and staycations are booming with demand for domestic vacations up 15% this year, according to a report by holiday let platform Sykes Holiday Cottages.

Holiday homes are hot property, and savvy investors are cashing in on the boom, renting out a holiday let becoming more attractive to traditional landlords wishing to escape the new red tape surrounding buy-to-lets in the form of the Renters' Rights rules. The right holiday home, chosen property, location and rents, can provide a tidy profit but prospective buyers must be careful in their decision-making.

With over £30,000 a year, homes in location regions such as the Cotswolds, Cumbria, the Lake District, the Scottish Highlands, the Peak District, North Wales, and Cornwall, are making significant profits. The top earning location, Grasmere, can net an average annual income of £45,900, followed by Stow-on-the-Wold at £41,600 and Castleton in the Peak District, earning £38,200. Other hotspots to consider include London, Bath, York and Edinburgh.

Investors can ask for a quote from websites such as Sykes Holiday Cottages or Property Investments UK for their holiday homes





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Holiday Let Investing Summer Domestic Vacations Property Market Staycation Boom Holiday Homes Rent Out A Holiday Let Renters' Rights Rules Buy-To-Lets Tax Yields Holiday Let Prices Dynamic Pricing Top-Earning Locations UK Property Market News

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Boost Your Earnings with a Holiday LetA 15% rise in demand for domestic vacations has led to a boom in staycations. With the right holiday home, investors can earn a tidy profit. In this guide, we will walk you through the process of setting up a holiday let and how to maximize your earnings.

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