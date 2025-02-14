Holiday Heartburn: Tips for Avoiding and Relieving the Burn

The holidays bring delicious feasts, but they can also bring heartburn. This article offers practical tips on how to prevent and manage heartburn during the festive season.

The holiday season is a time for indulgence, with festive meals often featuring rich dishes like pie, gingerbread, mashed potatoes, and stuffing. But this abundance of delicious food can come with a side effect: heartburn and acid reflux. While many accept heartburn as an unavoidable part of the December holidays, there are steps you can take to prevent it. Registered dietitian and nutritionist Amy Shapiro recommends eating smaller meals throughout the day instead of three large ones.

Large meals put upward pressure on the esophagus, leading to heartburn, and also trigger the body to produce more stomach acid. Smaller meals allow for better chewing, easier digestion, and prevent overeating. Shapiro also advises against eating within three hours of bedtime, as lying down with a full stomach can press on the esophageal sphincter, increasing heartburn.When heartburn strikes, certain foods and drinks can provide relief. High-fiber options like oatmeal, brown rice, vegetables, and fruits with lower acidity, such as bananas, cauliflower, and nuts, can help offset strong stomach acid. Whole grains are also easy to digest and don't create acid in the body. Foods with high water content, like watermelon, lettuce, and cucumbers, can weaken stomach acid. Low-fat yogurt and milk can also help relieve heartburn symptoms due to their ability to neutralize stomach acid. Ginger, known for its digestive benefits, can also soothe heartburn. Leafy greens, root vegetables, and even peas are mild, improve digestion, and help prevent GERD as long as they are not cooked with excessive garlic or spice. Aloe vera, often used for sunburns, can also soothe reflux or acid indigestion when taken internally. You can blend it into smoothies, purchase aloe vera juice, or simply consume a spoonful. Parsnips can add flavor to heavier meals without increasing fat, making them a healthier option. Incorporating parsnips into your dishes can help reduce heartburn. Chamomile tea, known for its soothing properties, can soften any acidic burn after a meal. Fennel, an alkaline food, can help balance the high pH of other dish components and offset high stomach acid.





