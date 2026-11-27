Where to find ice skating, tree-lightings, holiday concerts, performances of ‘The Nutcracker’ and ‘A Christmas Carol’ and other seasonal festivities.

Winter Fest OC returns to the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, from Nov. 27 through Jan. 3. The holidays are upon us.

While we may not get a white Christmas in Southern California, there are plenty of fun, seasonal things to do. Click on the links below to find out more.

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Lace up your skates, take a stroll through an immersive light display or take a train trip to the North Pole atKelly Kelly, of Chino Hills, takes a photo with daughter, Lydia Kelly, as they tour the Festival of Lights at the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Long Beach Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” returns to the Terrace Theatre from Dec. 12 through Dec. 20.