Holiday Gifts for Parents: Billboard Editors Pick Staff-Approved Ideas

Billboard editors recommend holiday gifts for parents, including Ancestry DNA kits, Marshall speakers, Hatch sunrise alarms and cookware. Each pick is chosen to avoid regifting.

Shopping for parents during the holidays is often difficult, because many parents respond that they do not need anything or that the choice is up to the buyer. To help with this problem, the team at Billboard's Shop Billboard has compiled a list of holiday gifts for parents that its editors consider staff-approved and unlikely to be regifted. The guide covers a wide range of interests, from music and travel to home cooking, personal care and family history. Billboard states that the products were independently chosen by its editors, and that the publication may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links.

The holiday rush is approaching, and shopping lists tend to grow longer the earlier shoppers begin. Billboard's guide is designed for people who want a thoughtful present for the parents who raised them, whether those parents are music enthusiasts, frequent travelers or homebodies with niche hobbies. The suggestions are grouped by lifestyle rather than by price, so readers can match each gift to a specific interest.

Also read These are the holiday gifts people are searching for most, according to Google

Practical Gifts for Drinks, Sound and Travel

Cold weather increases the demand for hot drinks, and a warm mug of a parent's favorite beverage can serve as a reminder of family even when the giver is far away. Billboard notes that parents who like to take their time with drinks will appreciate a product that keeps beverages at an optimal temperature at all times.

For parents who enjoy music or want better sound at home, Billboard's team recommends a small but powerful portable speaker from Marshall. The company's speaker is described as delivering high-quality sound, balanced 360° tunes and an exceptional battery life that is easy to carry anywhere in the home or on the next trip.

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Billboard also highlights a pair of earbuds that a writer for the publication used on a long-haul flight to Asia. The earbuds are described as a 2-in-1 product the size of a palm. Through the accompanying app, users can switch from a music mode that connects to a streaming service to a local mode that plays white noise. The earbuds also offer noise cancellation to mask distracting background sounds, which makes them useful for travel and for nights when a parent needs extra quiet.

Gifts That Support Learning, Wellness and Memories

Billboard says parents are never too old to learn a new hobby or skill, and MasterClass is presented as a way to learn from established experts. The platform offers bite-sized classes across fields including cooking, sports and business, according to the guide.

The Hatch sunrise alarm clock is recommended for the colder months, when waking in darkness is harder. Billboard describes a device that gradually brightens like a sunrise, plays calming sounds and supports a personalized bedtime routine designed to optimize sleep. The guide calls it a multifunctional product that can serve as a bedroom companion from waking until bedtime.

A framed keepsake of handwritten 'I love yous' from different family members is another suggestion. The messages are printed in 3D laser-cut letters and mounted on pine wood. Billboard points out that many parents want to be reminded of affection, even when family members say it often.

Billboard also recommends a digital photo frame that displays a parent's favorite memories. With Alexa+ capability, parents can ask the frame to show recent photos, such as pictures from a recent Eurotrip, or to display side-by-side images from 5 years ago compared with today. Family members can also add personalized voice notes that narrate the memories as they cycle across the screen.

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Personal Care, Cooking and Family History Picks

Personalized letter cards are presented as a small luxury that parents rarely buy for themselves. The guide says they suit everything from regular exchanges to special thank-yous.

Flamingo Estate's bathroom set is another item parents may not purchase on their own. The collection includes a hand soap, a soap brick and a candle in the scent 'Jasmine Damask Rose', which Billboard describes as inspired by the fragrance of Hollywood royalty. The set is presented as a way to upgrade a daily routine and double as self-care.

For parents who cook elaborate meals for their families, Billboard suggests a cookware set that the guide says is used by Michelin-starred restaurants. The recommendation is aimed at giving back to a parent who spends holidays preparing dishes such as an annual Christmas dinner.

Ancestry's DNA test kits offer a way to explore family lineage in greater depth. According to the guide, the kits uncover detailed global origins and ethnicity maps, alongside family tree information drawn from historical archives. Billboard also mentions a limited-edition set from Brightland as a gift for hosts who prepare holiday feasts.