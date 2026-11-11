Holiday Gift Ideas: Limited-Stock Finds From Warby Parker, Timberland and Peak Design

Newly released holiday gifts include a spicy Olivieri 1882 panettone, Rare Beauty-inspired Warby Parker frames and Timberland Snoopy boots, many with very limited inventory.

Editors have rounded up a range of newly released holiday gift products, including striped cozy slippers, a spicy and savory panettone made with Fly by Jing chili crisp, and pink frames from a Warby Parker and Rare Beauty collaboration. The picks span tableware, western wear, luggage, puzzles, eyewear, rugs and outerwear. Many of the items are already limited in stock or sold out, so shoppers planning holiday gifts or houseguest treats may need to act quickly.

The roundup is designed to surface useful, expert recommendations across the wide e-commerce landscape. Each product was independently selected by the editorial team, and the selections are aimed at people looking for something new to give or keep for the winter season.

Also read Wayshawn Parker’s highlight-reel block showed another side of Utah’s star running back

Limited Inventory Shapes the Holiday Gift Picks

Several featured products have very limited inventory, and some are already sold out. The brand behind a reduced-size model noted several times on its product page that stock is scarce, so the editors suggest buying now whether the item is for personal use or a holiday gift.

Fishs Eddy has released tableware decorated with Edward Gorey illustrations, but the plates have already sold out. Shoppers can sign up to be notified when they return. In the meantime, the store offers three drinking glasses decorated with dancing skeletons as an alternative.

Advertisement

A western collaboration between Tecovas and Anine Bing features cowboy hats, cowboy boots and belts with gold hardware. A number of items and some sizes are already sold out, so the editors recommend acting quickly on any remaining pieces.

Savory Panettone and Wearable Western Style

Olivieri 1882 has made a panettone with Fly by Jing chili crisp incorporated directly into the dough, creating a spicy and savory take on the traditional holiday bread. The editors say it is a practical choice for holiday party hosts or guests arriving soon, and it has a 90-day shelf life before it is opened.

The Tecovas and Anine Bing collection also brings a refined look to classic western pieces. Its hats, boots and belts combine traditional silhouettes with modern styling, making them suitable for shoppers who want a distinctive seasonal accessory or outfit.

Practical Gear, Puzzles and Playful Footwear

Peak Design has introduced three new sizes to its lighter-weight and more affordable luggage line, including a carry-on. The luggage is built for cameras and other breakable equipment, with a hard polycarbonate interior and a soft fabric exterior that suit travelers carrying fragile gear.

Piecework makes a 1,000-piece puzzle titled Dining Al Fresco on Capri, which features a Slim Aarons photograph. The set includes three boxes of Rummo pasta, pasta-themed cocktail napkins and a conversation game with 108 questions to keep guests talking at the table.

Advertisement

Timberland's latest collection features Snoopy and Woodstock on its classic lace-up waterproof boots, along with faded T-shirts, a sweatshirt, a beanie and socks. The collection gives Peanuts fans a seasonal option across footwear and apparel.

Makeup-Inspired Eyewear and Designer Home Décor

Warby Parker customized five of its glasses to match shades of Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush. Some of the frames were customized with the lenses included, while others were customized in the frame color only, drawing on the way beauty brands think carefully about shade.

Fashion designer Christopher John Rogers has created six rugs in ten colorways for The Rug Company. The designs blend graphic and organic influences, with perfectly imperfect grids, stripes and splotches in earthy tones that the editors describe as very pretty.

The artist duo Pangea has created ribbon-fastened paper hats, pompom-adorned Christmas stockings, fabric Advent calendars, hand-drawn notecards and other holiday decorations. These items are available at Porta, a design shop based in New York City.

Yardsale, a travel and ski brand, has released its warmest jacket yet, an insulated puffer with 800-fill-power down. The shell is made from 100 percent dry waxed cotton that is water-resistant, and the high neck provides extra protection against the cold.