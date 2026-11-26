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Home improvement and lifestyle experts Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade are sharing holiday gift ideas for the people on your list who love to cook, sip and entertain at home.

For the coffee lover, the JURA J10 twin is a fully automatic coffee machine with two precision grinders, so two different beans can be used at the same time, like regular and decaf or a light and dark roast. It prepares up to 46 specialties across four categories, Classic Hot, Light Brew, Cold Brew and Sweet Foam, all from a Panorama Coffee Panel touchscreen.

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Learn more at For the grill master, Monument Grills is bundling its grills with accessories for Black Friday, with savings of up to $450. The Mesa 415BZ bundle adds a grill cover, cast iron griddle and smoker box. The Denali 605Pro Ultimate Bundle adds a G22 tabletop grill and 13 accessories, and the flagship Eminence 605 bundle adds a pizza stone, cast iron plate, smoker box and tools. All three are built around Monument’s ThermaSear burners for high-heat searing.