They always seem to be the hardest to shop for—but these gifts bring together smart upgrades, outdoor gear, everyday essentials and a few things he probably wouldn’t buy for himself.

Steve Noviello’s holiday gift guide features nine practical upgrades, gadgets, and outdoor gear ideas for men. Picks include everyday essentials like a slim front-pocket wallet, an electric shaver, and a weighted car cover.

Tech and outdoor options range from a portable battery jump starter and thermal imager to a GPS golf rangefinder and rugged smartwatch. Get more from the FOX Holiday Gift Guide on FOX 4 News, FOX 4+, FOX Local, FOX4News.com and in your social media feed. They always seem to be the hardest to shop for—but these gifts bring together smart upgrades, outdoor gear, everyday essentials and a few things he probably wouldn’t buy for himself.

Also read Top Costco Appetizers for Holiday and Summer Parties

For the guy who treats his car like a member of the family, CoverSeal helps protect the finish from sun, rain, snow, dust and everyday outdoor wear. Its patented weighted design conforms to the vehicle without the hassle of traditional straps and tie-downs. Check out their patio and grill covers too! |This is the puffer jacket for guys who want warmth without feeling weighed down.

The Forloh ThermoNeutral Down Jacket combines lightweight down insulation, a hooded Made-In-America design and outdoor-ready performance for everything from a morning walk to a serious adventure. |For the guy ready to retire the overstuffed back-pocket wallet, the Rogue Front Pocket Wallet keeps his essentials slim, organized and easy to reach. For 20 years it’s been the simple everyday upgrade that takes up less space because it it’s curved design without sacrificing style.

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|The Laifen P3 Pro brings a high-tech upgrade to his daily routine. This rechargeable, palm sized foil electric shaver has a 3-blade output of 24-thousand cuts per minute. Travel-friendly and designed to deliver a fast, comfortable wet or dry shave. |This is the gift that can rescue him—or somebody else—from a dead battery.

NOCO Boost jump starters are compact, powerful and easy to keep in the car, with built-in safety features and enough power to bring a vehicle or a boat back to life when it matters most. |For the guy who enjoys a good cocktail—and the technology behind it—the Barsys Shaker Pro and Smart Coaster bring a little automation to happy hour.

The system helps measure, mix and serve cocktails with more consistency, turning his home bar into a very impressive piece of equipment. |This is a serious upgrade for the golfer who wants more information before taking the shot. The GeneSonic Pro combines rangefinding technology with a detachable GPS touchscreen speaker handheld to help track distances, plan the course and make every club choice a little more informed. 43-thousand courses are preloaded!

|He may not know he needs a thermal imager—but once he has one, he’ll find plenty to investigate. This compact RISION camera connects to his device to reveal heat signatures, making it useful for spotting drafts, checking equipment, exploring outdoors or simply seeing the world in a completely different way.

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|Built for guys who spend more time outdoors than in front of a desk, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro combines a bright, easy-to-read display with GPS, fitness tracking, long battery life and rugged outdoor capability. Add in built-in flashlight functionality, and this is a smartwatch that’s ready for everything from the gym to the trail. |