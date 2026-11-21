Discover the best holiday gift ideas for Dad, Mom, cousins, and beauty lovers, featuring Nordstrom department store options ranging from luxe beauty and cozy sweaters to affordable gifts under $30, including contrast therapy wands, Glasshouse candles, Anastasia brow products, dry brushes, African mesh exfoliators, and Nodpod sleep masks.

to worry about. Not only is it expensive, it’s also a lot of work. The best gifts for Dad or Mom might not be available at the same store, let alone a gift for yourcousin.

That’s where a department store comes in handy, specifically Nordstrom. You’ll find everything you need in one place. , we know exactly what’s worth gifting at every price point. Below, we’ve rounded up something for everyone on your list — from luxe beauty and cozy sweaters to appliances and affordable gifts under $30.

Also read Holiday Gift Guide 2026: Cozy Finds to Make Winter a Little Warmer

Think we missed someone? Check out the rest of our holiday gift guideThis is my most-used beauty tool, a contrast therapy de-puffing wand for the days your skin needs a quick and easy way to decrease inflammation. I keep one in my bathroom and one in my travel bag, and my friends are always asking about it, so I use the holidays as a time to gift it. Rihanna’s makeup artist also loves it for makeup prep.

I like my home to smell like the holidays during this season, and Glasshouse candles always do a great job of creating elevated festive home fragrances. This scent fills my entire home, even if the candle is only lit in one room. I restock every year. Perfect brows are always a great gift, and Anastasia is the OG of brows for a reason.

This gift is my go-to for the makeup lovers in my life. Don’t want to gift an expensive lymphatic-massage gift card? Dry brushing is an underrated at-home lymphatic drainage technique, and it also leaves the skin smooth and soft. Another great body-care option is this traditional African mesh body exfoliator, a bath tool that removes dead skin and creates a smooth surface for products to better penetrate the skin.

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I had never been a person who liked sleeping with sleep masks until I started using a Nodpod. My sleep has never been better; it’s the stocking stuffer of the year for me. My mom has been having knee injections due to injuries and pain over the past few years. I’m always lending her my beauty gadgets, but this year I gave her this all-in-one for at-home therapy: a massager, red-light therapy, and brace.

She loves it so much, she’s gifting it to friends with similar knee issues. This Dior tool is a morning and nighttime necessity in my routine for a sculpted and defined look, especially when I don’t have time to get into a treatment. It’s the luxe tool that the facial lover in your life will appreciate.easy to use and leaves you with salonlike curls.

My 18-year-old niece has this at the top of her wish list this season because she’s finally learned how to curl her own hair after using mine. M.A.C relaunched its iconic frost lipsticks this year, and it’s been a joy to play with the shades now that I’m not a high-school student wearing frost lipstick with no lip liner and barely there makeup. It’s the gift of nostalgia this season. This body oil is a Cut favorite.

It quickly absorbs, effectively nourishes, and leaves the body with a glow. It’s a classic for a reason. I always stock up for myself and gift a few to my loved ones — because no one has ever complained about receiving better skin for the holidays. Hand creams are a stocking stuffer you can’t go wrong with, and Aesop always has aromatic scents that are fitting for everyone’s scent taste.

L’Occitane’s shower oil is beloved for a reason; it softens the skin and simultaneously nourishes it. This set includes shower oil, body oil, and a cream — a trio fit for a body-care obsessive. Chanel eye patches hydrate the under-eye area and double as a selfie moment. This luxe gift is complete with ten sets of under-eye patches, the signature Chanel lifting hand cream , and a cosmetic pouch they’ll want to show off.

It’s one of the most splurge-worthy beauty gifts at Nordstrom this year.is always a good idea. Whether you’re gifting someone who has an interest in the brand or is a longtime fan, this discovery set is a home-fragrance treat. Justine Clenquet makes cool, offbeat jewelry your bestie will love. These silver earrings are perfect for mixing and matching with the rest of their stack.

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For the guy in your life who loves watches or just accessories in general, Casio’s newest men’s ring watch is probably already on his list. Want to splurge? You can’t go wrong with Coach’s quality leather and timeless styles. I have my eye on this slouchy leather shoulder bag.

My UGGs are the comfiest shoes I own; add in some shearling and these will be the only shoes they want to wear. For the mom who was always telling you to bundle up before going outside, this high-quality cashmere scarf she can wear all winter makes a great gift. If they don’t need yet another pair of flannel Christmas pajamas, gift this silk set instead. It’s soft, luxurious, and machine washable.

A cool unisex robe is a nice addition to their bathroom. It’s practical for colder days and will match with their Scandinavian-inspired towels. If there’s a man on your list who is impossible to shop for, consider this everyday sweater. It’s got an easy shape and feel they won’t mind wearing all winter.

For the guy who’s surprisingly stylish or even just a little outdoorsy, this barn jacket is cool and practical. Farm Rio is best known for its colorful clothing and accessories, but it is also has a growing home line that’s just as nice.

This ceramic set you can gift to your favorite host is a standout.or overpacker in your life, this cosmetics case will have to be checked, but it fits everything they need and is clear, so everything is easily accessible. Trudon’s luxe candles smell amazing, even when they aren’t lit. Consider gifting your mom or your roommate this mint-tea candle that doubles as décor. Nordstrom has kitchen appliances along with sheets, towels, blankets, and top-rated espresso machines.

Gift this to anyone who promised to make their coffee at home in the New Year. The real hack is to gift them something you’ll also benefit from. We’re sure a professional waffle maker will inspire a post-holiday breakfast.doesn’t have to be subpar or even pricey. Everything here is under $30, and a few things are even on sale with