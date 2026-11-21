Juneau Afternoon featuring holiday events with Juneau Public Market, Salvation Army, Douglas Tree Lighting and Santa Skate, and Juneau Public Library Holiday Book Sale.

The 44th Juneau Public Market will take place at Centennial Hall from Friday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Nov. 29. With over 175 vendors, the Public Market is an annual event for artists like Betty Bell and many others.is hosting Thanksgiving lunch at The Yacht Club from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26.

The event is free and open to the public. The Salvation Army will also be hosting the holiday giving Angel Tree program. Families can sign up at The Douglas 4th of July Committee is hosting the Douglas Tree Lighting and Santa Skate on Friday, Nov. 27. The tree lighting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at 1106 3rd Street in Douglas, and at 7 p.m. a free skate with Santa and Mrs. Claus will begin at Treadwell Arena.

Advertisement

The Juneau Public Library is hosting the Holiday Book Sale on Saturday, Nov. 21 from Noon to 5 p.m. at the Mendenhall Valley Public Library. Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at