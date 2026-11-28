Holiday events draw crowds in Evanston as season begins
One day after Thanksgiving, holiday events drew crowds across Evanston as residents gathered for tree lightings, food, shopping, and community celebrations.
One day after Thanksgiving, holiday events drew crowds across Evanston as residents gathered for tree lightings, food, shopping, and community celebrations. One day after Thanksgiving, holiday events drew crowds across Evanston as residents gathered for tree lightings, food, shopping, and community celebrations.
At Northwestern's new Ryan Field, organizers hosted the Great Chicago Holiday Food Festival. It included a Christmas tree lighting and food vendors. Weston was among those sampling food and visiting vendors. Some attendees picked up macarons from local businesses.
"Everyone is in a good mood. It's the holiday season. The store is great. It's nice to see a lot of families," Pascal Berthoumieux, owner of Patisserie Coralie, told Eyewitness News.
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