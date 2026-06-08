Holiday Divorce: Why Some Couples Travel Separately for a Happier Relationship

Many couples find that traveling apart for certain activities strengthens their bond. A look at the trend of 'holiday divorce' and how it works for partners with different vacation styles.

What do you do if your idea of holiday heaven is a days-long hiking trip in the wilderness while your partner can think of nothing worse than trudging through the mud, trekking amid bugs and animals?

All good relationships are built on compromise, but some things are just not worth enduring. That is where the concept of a holiday divorce comes in. Far less daunting than it sounds, separating for the duration of your vacation (and perhaps for the sake of your marriage) is a genius way to ensure both partners have fun.

The statistics back this up: travel company Road Scholar research shows 60% of its solo travelers in 2022 were married but traveling without their partner, while 65% of women from the US took a holiday without their partner in the year 2024-2025, according to Condor Ferries data. One married couple, Lev Baker and Mia Kim, from the USA and New Zealand respectively, occasionally travel separately to holiday exactly as they wish.

They have been traveling the world together for four years, visiting more than 30 countries after meeting at a youth hostel in Poland while solo traveling. They run a travel Instagram, @thenomadalmanac, blog, and YouTube account. Most of the time we travel together, but occasionally, if something does not quite align, we will do separate trips, Lev, 27, says. I think the biggest thing is that I am very much an outdoors person.

I love to hike and do what I call type 2 fun: things that are not fun while you are doing them, but afterward you reflect and think that was fun. Things like going on seven-day backpacking trips and hiking big mountains. Things that hurt and are fun later. And Mia does not love those.

When we first started dating, I was very into hiking and my adventurous stuff, and I really tried for a couple of years to get Mia into hiking. Eventually I realized she is just not going to have fun doing this, so we will do other fun things together. Mia, on the flip side, enjoys shopping, Instagrammable things, cafes, and photography. Things came to a head when planning an especially adventurous trip.

Mia, 30, says: I am not naturally an outdoorsy girl, but I learned to enjoy hiking and all that. But then Lev had planned a hiking trip with his bestie to hike the West Highland Way in Scotland. The way they wanted to do it was camping the whole time, carrying everything on their backs. I considered it for a bit, thinking I could book some hotels along the way.

But with the camping, plus the midges, I just did not think I would have a good time, so I ended up booking a solo trip to Porto instead. So that is what we did last summer. He spent 10 days in Scotland, and I spent 10 days in Porto. And we both had a great time.

While Lev trekked through mud and rain, Mia enjoyed taking photos, eating her way around the city, enjoying the music, the vibes, the views, and drinking port wine. A very opposite trip than what Lev had. As Mia enjoyed eating pastéis de nata, Lev dined on cans of tuna and peanut butter and jam sandwiches. There are plenty of advantages to this type of travel.

Lev says it allows them to occasionally do something the other person might not want to do. Sometimes you just want to do your own thing, do something the other person probably would not have fun doing. Mia adds: A couple of years ago, we were both in Peru, and he wanted to hike to Machu Picchu, which is a five-day backpacking trip.

But I was really struggling with the altitude, so I decided not to do that, and instead took the train. As a result, they had a great trip. It even works on a day-to-day basis. If Mia wants to check out a market while Lev wants to go for a run, they happily separate for an afternoon.

It does, of course, require security and trust in one another. They say it works because they trust each other, and it means they do not have to compromise on any of their hobbies. On their social media, they get plenty of comments showing couples that feel more insecure about letting their partner do certain things without them. There were a couple of comments saying she is going to find a man that better suits her, or something like that.

Mia adds: I am happy just doing my own thing. Sometimes I am more of an introvert than he is, and since we do spend a lot of time together, sometimes I do enjoy just being alone and being allowed to be in bed, just doom-scrolling, or just walking around the city taking photos with my camera. Ultimately, the holiday divorce trend underscores that quality time together does not have to mean 24/7 togetherness.

By embracing separate adventures, couples can return with fresh stories and energy, enhancing their shared relationship. Whether it is a few hours or a full week apart, the key is communication and mutual respect. So the next time your travel styles clash, consider a temporary split. It might just save your vacation and your relationship





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