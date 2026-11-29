A comparative look at the cost of faux Fraser Fir trees and decorative baubles from retailers like Next, Habitat, and John Lewis reveals significant price variations for festive home styling.

Consumers seeking festive home decorations have a wide array of artificial trees and ornaments to choose from this holiday season, with prices varying significantly across major UK retailers. The market offers everything from premium pre-lit Fraser Fir alternatives to budget-friendly options, allowing shoppers to tailor their seasonal spending to their specific aesthetic and financial preferences. Retailers have updated their inventories with discounted items, providing opportunities for savings on essential holiday elements.

Artificial Tree Price Variations

The H274cm Decked out in baubles and lights faux Fraser Fir Pre-Lit Tree is currently priced at £899, a notable reduction from its original £1,099 list price. This taller option represents the premium end of the available range, catering to those with high ceilings or larger living spaces who desire a more imposing centerpiece for their celebrations. The discount of £200 makes this specific model a compelling option for buyers willing to invest in a larger statement piece.

Also read Gen Z is bringing Black Friday shopping back to stores as higher prices squeeze holiday budgets

For those seeking a more modest height, the H213cm Next Frosty Foliage Pre-Lit Tree offers a complete lighting setup for £260. This model provides a substantial presence without the premium cost of the tallest trees. Meanwhile, The Very Collection Sherwood Full Tree stands at H182cm and is available for £150, down from £190. This mid-range option offers a balance of height and price for average-sized rooms.

The budget-conscious shopper can look to Habitat for the H182cm Half Tree, priced at just £22.50, significantly reduced from £30. While described as a half tree, likely indicating a specific design or placement style, it offers a very low entry point into artificial holiday decor. Similarly, M&S offers the H182cm Champagne Pre-Lit Tree for £49, marked down from £70, providing a pre-lit option at a very accessible price point for standard room heights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

John Lewis presents the H182cm Belgravia Pre-Lit Tree at £300, positioning itself in the mid-to-upper tier of the market with a focus on brand reputation and perceived quality. Another option in the H182cm range is the Snowy tree, priced at £119 after a drop from £142. This snow-dusted aesthetic appeals to those wanting a winter wonderland theme without paying for the full pre-lit premium of the Belgravia model. These variations highlight the diverse pricing strategies employed by different chains.

Bauble and Ornament Costs

Once the tree is selected, the choice of decorations further influences the total cost. The market includes hand-painted and themed options that add unique character to the display. Oka offers Hand Painted Baubles for £16 for a set of three, representing a 50% discount from their original £32 price. These baubles provide a artisanal look that contrasts with mass-produced plastic alternatives.

Nkuku provides an Antique Brass Star priced at £20 for three, offering a metallic accent that can serve as a tree topper or branch filler. H&M keeps it simple with Paper Decorations for £4 for two, originally £4.99, which are ideal for casual or eco-conscious styling. Toast offers Hand Painted Baubles for £12.50 each, positioning these as individual premium accents rather than bulk sets.

John Lewis also stocks a Marble Bauble for £8, leveraging the natural stone aesthetic for a sophisticated look. For pop-culture fans, the West Wing Christmas Jumper Bauble is available for £10.99, while Liberty offers a Harlequin Bauble for £7.95. Selfridges caters to novelty seekers with a Diet Coke Can Bauble for £25, a unique statement piece that stands out from traditional shapes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zara Home provides a Santa's Letter Tree Ornament for £7.99, adding a narrative element to the decor. Fortnum & Mason offers Leaves Decoration for £18, using traditional foliage themes to ground the more eclectic choices. These varying prices reflect the diversity of materials, brands, and design complexities available to the modern decorator.

Bow and Accessory Options

Finishing touches such as bows and candles can tie the entire look together. Dunelm sells Bow Candle Holders for £6 for a set of four, offering a dual-purpose item that combines lighting with decoration. For a classic pattern, a Tartan bow is available for £9.95. Robert Dyas offers a Harlequin Bow for £7.99, reduced from £9.99, providing a colorful and playful topiary accent.

More thematic options include the Melody Maison Disco Ball Bow for £13.45, which adds a retro party vibe to the tree. Velvet bows are available for £20, offering a luxurious texture and rich color depth. Anna + Nina provides a Velvet Starry Bow for £36, representing a high-end finish for those wanting a premium look. These accessories allow for customization without requiring a complete tree replacement.

The selection of fake trees and baubles demonstrates a wide spectrum of affordability and style. Shoppers can mix high-end brands like Fortnum & Mason with budget finds like Habitat to create a personalized display. The availability of discounts across categories, from trees to small ornaments, suggests a competitive market that rewards strategic shopping. Consumers are encouraged to compare specific heights and features, such as pre-lit capabilities, to ensure the best value for their specific home environment.