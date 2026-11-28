Many of these shoppers are in it for the thrill of the deal, but deals can be deceiving,

Some shopping deals are too good to be true. Experts suggest doing the math, making lists and avoiding using “buy now, pay later” platforms to make purchases.

— FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY WITH NYT STORY SLUGGED HOLIDAY SHOPPING PITFALLS BY MEGHAN NESMITH FOR NOV. 27, 2026. ALL OTHER USE PROHIBITED. —.

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“It was a big holiday,” said Jordan, a nurse practitioner student in Auburn, Maine. “From the ages of 7 to 22, I’d go with my mom and grandmother late at night to stand in the long lines. ” Now 24, she has remained a devoted Black Friday discount hunter.