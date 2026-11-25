The cruise line blasted the passenger’s name over the tannoy for several hours before realizing he was no longer aboard.

A man has gone missing while vacationing aboard a cruise ship in the Bahamas. Local authorities said he is believed to have gone overboard from Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas as the vessel sailed near the coast of San Salvador Island on Monday night.

Crew contacted the Royal Bahamian Defense Force around 11.30 p.m. after spending several hours asking other passengers over the tannoy system if they had seen the as-yet-unnamed man. The ship eventually turned around after it was determined he had gone overboard, and it spent several more hours searching for him in the water. Royal Caribbean has confirmed the incident and said it is cooperating with authorities on further search-and-rescue efforts.

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It comes after a woman, Dulcie White, went missing after falling from her balcony on the vessel during another cruise in October 2024. Her family has sued the cruise line, claiming that her unlimited drinks package encouraged excessive consumption, leading to her fatal fall. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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