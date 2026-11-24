Analysis of the holiday box office reveals the latest Hunger Games film leading with stroNg domestic and international numbers, while other titles like the Dickens adaptation and niche releases show varied financial results.

The holiday season box office has been seized by a significant surge of adrenaline as the sixth installment in the nearly three billion dollar franchise achieved its fifth-best opening of 2026. By the close of business on Thanksgiving Eve, the latest entry in Suzanne Collins' renowned series is on track to outgross the previous combined totals of several competing titles. Projections indicate that by the following weekend, this fresh film will have already surpassed the performance of the first prequel in the series, positioning itself for a potential second-weekend victory. The current film, titled Sunrise on the Reaping, has grossed one hundred sixty-six point three million dollars domestically and over three hundred forty-seven million dollars worldwide,excluding international re-releases. This performance is a fraction of what the earlier Jennifer Lawrence-led films achieved, which ranged between two hundred eighty-one and four hundred twenty-five million dollars domestically and over two point nine six billiOn dollars combined globally. The mere suggestion of Lawrence's return appears to have sparked considerable interest in this new chapter, which ranks as the sixteenth November release to open with nine figures and places twelfth on the all-time list for such openings.

Despite the impressive opening, historical data suggests that such strong debuts do not always translate into massive final grosses. in fact, six of the previous high-opening November films failed to reach the three hundred million dollar finish mark, including three entries in the Hunger Games series itself. The budget for the first film was a mere seventy-eight million dollars, and even the lowest-grossing global total among high-opening November releases was last year's entry,which still managed six hundred fifty-two point nine million dollars. Either figure would represent good news for Lionsgate. meanwhile, a different project, I Play Rocky, has shown promising signs of becoming a season sleeper. The film made three hundred thirty-seven thousand dollars in seven theaters during its first weekend, which rose to four hundred ninety-three thousand dollars across twenty-nine theaters in its second weekend. Now released in two thousand four hundred seventy-seven theaters, the film jumped to nine point three million dollars and has received an A plus Cinemascore, placing it in an elite group of only three films this year to achieve that grade.

Also read The latest Hunger Games is an easy victor at the weekend box office

Ti West Adaptation and Other Mid-Range Performers

Ti West's thirty-eight million dollar adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic novel, featuring Johnny Depp, is performing reasonably well considering the circumstances. the film fell fifty-nine percent to seven point seven million dollars in its sophomore weekend, resulting in a ten-day total of thirty-two point five million dollars. Similar to the war film Midway from 2019, this film is looking at a domestic finish between fifty and sixty million dollars. Globally,the film is at seventy-eight million dollars,and when it passes one hundred million dollars, it should secure a win for Paramount. In contrast, the animated production The Cat in the Hat,with a budget of eighty-six million dollars, is struggling to gain traction. After seventeen days of release, it has not yet passed the fifty million dollar milestone, grossing forty-seven point one million dollars domestically and seventy million dollars globally. this path mirrors that of the animated film Flushed Away, which kicked off the holiday season back in 2006 and too struggled to reach similar financial heights during its sprint.

Other films are experiencing varied fortunes during this competitive period. Godzilla Minus Zero,released by GKids, has seen its numbers drop quickly. The film built two point six million dollars in its third weekend, bringing its total to fifty-four point five million dollars after seventeen days, following a thirty point six million dollar opening. Paramount's Street Fighter, by comparison,reached fifty-three point four million dollars after a thirty point seven million dollar launch. The mathematical difference in performance is stark. Another film, You Can See Everything, finished its sixth weekend with two point five million dollars,sitting at ninety-three point four million after thirty-eight days. although the weekend gross was slightly lower than The Social Network's comparable figure, Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim's film remains over eight million dollars ahead of that film's haul in the same period. Projections suggest a final finish between one hundred and one hundred five million dollars. Meanwhile, Sound of Freedom, an eighteen million dollar actioner starring Jim Caviezel, opened on Veterans Day with twelve point four million dollars in twelve days and may fall out of the top ten by Wednesday, generating only two point three million dollars in its second weekend.

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Niche Releases and International Standouts

Several niche and international films have demonstrated resilience in the current market. Wild Horse Nine has held quite nicely since its release, earning two point five million dollars in its third weekend for a domestic total of seventeen point nine million dollars and over thirty-nine million dollars worldwide. His previous film,The Banshees of Inisherin, also managed to hang on for another week with two point two nine million dollars,bringing its domestic total to fifty-two point three million dollars, though the one hundred million dollar production has only passed seventy-five million dollars globally. In the international sphere, Dhurandhar: The Revenge spent three weeks in the top ten, making twenty-six point one million dollars after seventeen days and finishing with twenty-eight point one million dollars and nearly one hundred fifty-three million dollars worldwide. Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, distributed by Sony, began in one thousand four hundred thirty-three theaters and dropped to six hundred eighty-one this week but still cracked the top ten. The film has made over one hundred eighty-three million dollars globally,placing it among the ten highest non-English live-action domestic releases ever.

Theatrical releases continue to diversify with various little-scale and specialized films. Club Kid made one point three million dollars to bring its domestic total to sixty-six point two million dollars, with one hundred twenty-six million dollars globally, marking it as a minor success. Drummer Boy and Clayface could also perform well despite starting with less than three million dollars each. The A24 release Club Kid opened in two hundred twenty-nine theaters with a per-theater average of six thousand six hundred sixty-nine dollars, ranking tenth best for a film this year in its third weekend. Paper Tiger, expanded by Neon to twenty-eight theaters, grossed three hundred thirty-six thousand dollars for a ten-morning total of six hundred twenty-two thousand dollars, with an estimated per-theater average of twelve thousand dollars. Minotaur, which won the Grand Prix at Cannes, grossed ninety-seven thousand dollars in three theaters. Elsinore, featuring Andrew Scott, grossed two hundred forty thousand dollars in six theaters, achieving the fifth-best per-theater average since the pandemic for the distributor. These varied performances highlight the complex landscape of the current box office, where massive franchises and intimate independent films coexist and compete for audience attention.