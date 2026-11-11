Holiday airfare hack: Why two one-way tickets could cost less

Frustrated by sky-high airfares this holiday season, with many flights costing $500 or more? A travel expert shows how two one-way tickets can sometimes save big money.

Holiday travelers facing high airfare this Thanksgiving or Christmas may want to rethink one of the most basic assumptions about booking a flight: that a round-trip ticket is always the best deal.

Instead, travelers may be able to save money by booking two separate one-way tickets, potentially even on different airlines. KAYAK refers to these combinations as “hacker fares. ” They happen when the cost of two one-way tickets is cheaper than booking the same trip as a round-trip itinerary.

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“You can save up to 30% by booking two one-ways versus a round-trip to St. Maarten, Costa Rica, Aruba was on that list,” said Kayla DeLoache, a travel trends expert with KAYAK. WATCH as a travel expert shows how you may be able to save with one-way fares: Airfare saving hack: Book one way instead of roundtrip The strategy could also pay off on domestic trips. This coming holiday season, the average one-way fare to Washington, D.C.

, is $153, meaning two one-way tickets would average about $306. By comparison, the average round-trip fare is $428. That’s a difference of $122. RELATED STORY | Scary holiday airfare: Best and worst days to fly for Thanksgiving and Christmas “Just another great option.

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Play around with flexibility, days you're leaving and how you're booking that trip,” DeLoache said. Other destinations where travelers may find savings with hacker fares include: The trade-offs of booking two one-way flights The cheaper price can come with some complications. For starters, the two flights may be on different airlines. That means travelers could have to manage separate airline apps, reservations and baggage policies.

RELATED STORY | Christmas decor is already hitting stores. Why shopping early could save you money In larger cities with multiple airports, the cheapest combination could also involve departing from or arriving at different airports. Booking separate tickets can also create additional complications if one flight is delayed or canceled, particularly when the flights are operated by different airlines.

Still, for travelers struggling to find an affordable flight this holiday season, it may be worth comparing the cost of two one-way fares with the round-trip price before hitting the purchase button. Along with checking one-way fares, travelers can look for savings by setting airfare alerts, remaining flexible with their travel dates and avoiding the busiest holiday travel days.

The bottom line: A few extra minutes of comparison shopping could potentially leave a little more money in your pocket this holiday season, so you don’t waste your money. _______________________________________ "Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. . Follow John: For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com