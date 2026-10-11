Holger Rune returns to the Stockholm Open, the site of his 2025 Achilles injury, facing a demanding draw in the final ATP 250 event bEfore the ATP Finals.

Holger Rune is back at the Stockholm Open, the tournament where he suffered a serious Achilles rupture during his semifinal against Ugo Humbert in 2025. The Dane's return comes after a long period on the sidelines, and his first-round draw has drawn attention as one of the more difficult paths in the field. The event is an ATP 250 tournament in Sweden and serves as the final tour stop before the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, next week.

The 23-year-ancient had been out for roughly eleven months after the injury, and his layoff pushed him far down the rankings. Rune, a former world number four and five-time ATP champion, has since returned to regular competition, playing events such as the Swiss Indoors in Basel and the Paris Masters. Reports differ on the exact length of his absence in 2026, but both sources agree he has played only a limited number of matches this season, with a record of 4-4 in his eight tournament matches so far this year.

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A difficult draw and a return to familiar ground

Rune opens against Zizou Bergs, the eighth seed. A second-round meeting with Arthur Rinderknech could follow,and a projected quarterfinal against top seed Taylor Fritz would present a much stiffer test. Beyond that, a semifinal against Lorenzo Musetti or Ugo Humbert, last year's runner-up,is possible,and defending champion Casper Ruud, the second seed,could await in the final. Few observers see the route as anything other than a demanding one for a player still rebuilding his rhythm.

Rune has spoken about the emotional weight of returning to the site of his injury. he described the moment as scary, noting that the crew did not immediately understand what had happened. He said that being able to compete at the same event only a year later was remarkable, and that the strong Danish fan presence in Stockholm made the trip feel close to home. Although his ranking has fallen well outside the top 400 as of the layoff, the rest of the field is aware of the threat he still poses, particularly given his past success.

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There's also a historical note in his favor. Rune has beaten Bergs in their only previous meeting,a 2022 match in Marseille played on indoor hard courts, the same surface used in Stockholm this week. Head-to-head records in this matchup, however, are the only real measure of past results and they do little to predict how Rune's body and form will hold up over multiple matches in a short event.

The wider field and what is at stake

The tournament carries less weight than many events on the calender. the eight placEs in the ATP Finals have already been settled, so the Stockholm Open is primarily a points-and-prize-funds event and a chance for players to finish the season with additional match play. Players competing this week realize that many will have a shatter of six weeks or more once thier run in Sweden ends,which gives the event a sense of finality for those still active.

Several other matchups are drawing interest. Rinderknech and Miomir Kecmanovic have a head-to-head record of 3-1 in Rinderknech's favor and their recent meeting at the Montreal event in 2026 was decided in a close contest. Both players have struggled for form, with Rinderknech at 2-3 over his last five matches and Kecmanovic at 1-4. Lorenzo Musetti, ranked considerably higher than Toby Samuel, is expected to be the stronger player in their opening round, although Samuel's record has mostly come against lower-level competition.

Outlook for Rune and the tournament

Whether Rune can sustain a deep run remains uncertain. Analysts note that a player returning from a long injury layoff often needs several weeks to regain full match sharpness and confidence,and his results this year suggest he is still building toward his former level. Still,his determination in rehabilitation has been widely recognized,and his ability to compete on indoor hard courts gives him a credible chance in Stockholm.

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For at present, attention centers on his opener against Bergs. A win would give Rune a significant boost heading into the later rounds,while a loss would extend the questions about how quickly he can return to the top of the game. Either way, the tournament offers a meaningful test of his progress as he works toward a fuller season in 2027.