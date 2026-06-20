Holding it Together: Three Ways to Shape Your Life Story

Life’s challenges can sometimes seem impossible to overcome. New research shows that by learning how to write your own life story, you can take those challenges in stride.

The idea of the life story, or narrative, is one that helps in the understanding of how identity develops. By looking at the 3 themes of your life story, you can find the path to knowing who “you” really are.

Without realizing it, you are creating your life story, page by page and chapter by chapter. What’s called “narrative” in psychology captures this idea that we are constantly trying to make sense of our experiences. For some people, this comes more easily than for others. How can you learn to make your life story work for you?

In a new study by University of Houston’s Kennedy Balzen and colleagues , the idea that narrative identity can become a psychological asset becomes the framework for understandingdisorder can be seen as “a fragmentation of the narrative self” . People with BPD have life stories that are incoherent, emotionally negative, and lacking in the motives of agency and communion ’s categorical listing of personality disorders.

In the past 13 years since publication of the DSM-5, there have been a bevvy of studies showing that personality disorders don’t exist as distinct clusters, but as dimensional continuums. The life story or narrative approach, Balzen et al. argue, can help clarify even further the processes underlying maladaptive personality functioning. The primary focus of the Balzen et al. study was on BPD, and how people with this disorder differ from others their own age who do not have BPD.

Because this disorder in particular is so intimately tied up with disturbances in sense of self, it provides an excellent testing ground for the value of narrative identity. The two samples of young adults consisted of 94 college students who did not have BPD with 46 who received a clinical diagnosis.

To get an idea of how to construct your own life story, try following the prompts that the samples received: Imagine your life as if it were a story in a book, developing each of the chapters as you go. Then, think of two life-changing events. Describe each of these and then reflect on how they in fact did change you.or making sense of life. Did the narrators try to work through their life events?

Were they curious about how the events affected them?of seeing whether one is growing or deteriorating. Did the narrators come out of the experience with a sense of personality development, or did they focus on their flaws? These ratings were linked to level of personality functioning, as determined by both interview and questionnaire measures. An example of a personality function interview item is, “How certain or safe do you feel in relationships?

” The interview also included identity questions, including “What kind of person are you? ”Among the narrative ratings, deterioration turned out to be the most strongly related to level of personality functioning. As the authors explained, “this is likely because deterioration specifically captures the narration of events that are perceived to change the self in a causal, negative way” .

One of the narratives provided by an individual with BPD shows how this process operated: “After … I had friends that liked me, um, I got bullied… I felt so lost and hopeless, I even – like I eventually began to hate myself… I felt that was a result of my own personal faults, or something that I lacked in” . Although some findings suggest that people with BPD create more negativity in their life , it was the interpretation of theseevents as negative, vs. growth-producing, that the authors saw as most important.

The issue is not so much whether you have negative events or not in life, but in how those events become incorporated into the story you tell about your life. The U. Houston findings reinforce the importance of developing a sense of continuity and wholeness in your life story. They do not necessarily provide the remedy for those whose narratives emphasize negative themes and lack coherence.

We do know from other research that it is possible to encourage people to write coherent life stories by learning to reframe the negative into more positive and growth-affirming messages. Consider the example of the participant who reported being bullied. She did take the experience as evidence of her personal faults. An alternative interpretation would allow her to focus on those who bullied her as being the ones at fault.

She need not deny that theAs you tried your hand at the narrative exercise, what themes did you find emerging? Were there events such as those of the bullying that you could rewrite, or do you feel that you were able to control and direct your life story in a way that fits with your sense of self? , fulfillment doesn’t always involve having everything in your life go your way, or even as planned.

The very effort of trying to piece together significant chapters in your past can be an affirming process as you start to appreciate the unique events that make you “you. ”Balzen, K. M., Lind, M., Kulesz, P. A., Fernandez, E., & Sharp, C. . Life stories matter: The contribution of narrative identity to personality functioning and functional impairment. Susan Krauss Whitbourne, Ph.

D.Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist? Does perfectionism hold you back?

Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.





PsychToday / 🏆 714. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Dismisses Question on Holding Officials Accountable for Iran School Strike at Start of the War“You’re talking about a long time ago,” Trump said about the strike that occurred on February 28.

Read more »

APD: No connection found between three Southeast Austin homicides in three daysAustin police said Thursday there is no indication that three homicides in three consecutive days in Southeast Austin are connected, as investigators continue s

Read more »

Olivia Rodrigo Dominates ARIA Albums Chart with Perfect Three-From-ThreeOlivia Rodrigo's music has been making waves in the music industry, with her chart-topping albums and singles. Her unique sound and style have captivated fans worldwide. With her perfect three-from-three on the albums chart, Rodrigo is solidifying her position as a leading artist in the music industry.

Read more »

Jonathan Hickman and Nick Spencer Launch 'Arrivals' in the Three Worlds / Three Moons UniverseA new three-issue comic series titled Arrivals, set within Jonathan Hickman's Three Worlds / Three Moons universe, is launching at Dark Horse Comics. The story, co-created with Nick Spencer, follows the children of a missing explorer as they navigate a galaxy divided by a war between magic and science. The series begins with two introductory one-shots before its October debut.

Read more »