Obama Attorney General Eric Holder says no Democrat can win the 2028 nomination without pledging to return America to a 'DEI-infused nation.'

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"What do you see in the crop of 2028 Democratic presidential candidates that gives you hope that we're not just going to get through these two years but potentially head to something better? " Wallace asked. "Because I don't think a person can be nominated as the next Democratic candidate for president who won't say, ‘What has happened before is unacceptable. This is my plan to get us back to, you know, a DEI-infused nation.