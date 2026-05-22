Hokum defies expectations with $21 million box office haul

Low‑budget horror thriller Hokum starring Adam Scott surpasses $21 million worldwide, proving that modest productions can achieve commercial success and critical praise.

Hokum has emerged as an unexpected triumph at the global box office, outperforming early forecasts since its premiere on May 1 2026. The film, written and directed by Damian McCarthy – whose previous work includes the acclaimed low‑budget titles Caveat (2020) and Oddity (2024) – was released by Neon on the same day that The Devil Wears Prada 2 opened in theatres.

Despite sharing a crowded spring slate with a host of blockbuster releases and horror entries, the movie has managed to stay under the radar while still pulling impressive numbers thanks to its modest production costs. The story follows American author Ohm Bauman, portrayed by Adam Scott, who travels to a remote hotel in Ireland to scatter his parents' ashes and finish the third installment of his book trilogy.

Once there, Bauman discovers that one of the rooms is haunted by an ancient witch, turning a quiet literary pilgrimage into a chilling horror thriller. Financially, Hokum has amassed roughly $21 million worldwide as of May 22, with $15.4 million generated domestically and $5.6 million from overseas markets.

The opening weekend alone delivered $6.4 million, and the film continued to earn solid returns over the three weeks following its debut, far exceeding the modest $3 million to $5 million range projected by many analysts. Neon, a distributor known for championing mid‑budget films that attract critical praise, has a track record of success with horror releases such as Cuckoo, Immaculate, Shelby Oaks and Keeper.

Those titles opened with domestic earnings ranging from $2.3 million to $5.3 million, placing Hokum’s $6.4 million start at the higher end of the company’s typical horror performance. With a production budget of just $5 million, Hokum needed to reach roughly $12.5 million to be considered profitable according to the industry rule of thumb that a film must earn 2.5 times its budget.

The film surpassed that threshold in less than a month, confirming its status as a commercial success and providing a strong boost for McCarthy’s emerging reputation. Audience reaction has been equally encouraging. Viewer scores sit at 83 percent, while critics have awarded the film a solid 76 average and a 7.3 user rating on major review aggregators. The positive response aligns with Neon’s strategy of selecting movies that often become part of the awards‑season conversation.

In an interview, Adam Scott explained that he was drawn to the project because of his admiration for McCarthy’s previous work, noting that he was a fan of Oddity and found Hokum’s fresh approach to horror compelling. He praised the script for offering a new structural perspective on the horror protagonist.

McCarthy, for his part, said that the success of Oddity gave him the confidence to pursue the kind of story he had long wanted to tell – a film that blends his love of filmmaking with his affection for Ireland, and that allows him to work with an American cast in a strikingly atmospheric setting. The film’s achievement highlights the viability of low‑budget horror in a market dominated by high‑cost franchises.

By leveraging a strong narrative premise, an experienced director, and strategic distribution from Neon, Hokum demonstrates that modestly funded projects can still capture audience attention and generate substantial returns. Its performance may encourage studios to invest in similarly sized genre projects, especially those that pair compelling storytelling with unique locations.

As the industry continues to navigate shifting audience preferences, Hokum stands as a case study in how careful budgeting, targeted marketing and creative vision can combine to deliver both critical acclaim and box‑office profitability





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hokum Damian Mccarthy Adam Scott Neon Horror

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fernando Mendoza's Raiders debut may not happen until December, ESPN's Adam Schefter suggestsESPN's Adam Schefter said Raiders No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza may not start until December due to a brutal November stretch of four road games mixed with Kirk Cousins' arrival.

Read more »

Adam Driver Reveals the Subtle 'American Tragedy' Driving His New Crime ThrillerAdam Driver takes us behind the scenes for his upcoming 80s mafia thriller with Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller.

Read more »

Bexar County invests $21 million to update flood warning systemBexar County has invested $21 million to update its flood warning system and educate the community about flood dangers.

Read more »

The Prep Q&A with chef Adam Reson at the FairmontEver had an oven explode in your kitchen? Meet chef Reson at the Fairmont and hear other fun stories about cooking in Dallas.

Read more »