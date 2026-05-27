Hoka and Foot Locker Expand Internationally, Remodel Stores Amid Back-to-School Push

Hoka announced plans to open more international stores as part of a capital-light remodel initiative, with Foot Locker aiming to operate 250 Fast Break stores globally by the back-to-school season. Executives highlighted the success of the remodel strategy, which reduces SKU choices by roughly 30 percent and focuses on key styles and stories, alongside improvements in supply chain and pricing discipline. The company also reintroduced apparel with curated offerings, and brand partners are supporting the turnaround effort.

are performing exceptionally well, reinforcing our conviction in this capital-light remodel initiative,” Stack told analysts on the company’s Hoka to Open More International Stores, Focus on Innovation as It 'Further Elevates' Positioning And by the all-important back-to-school selling season, Stack said that he expects the company to have 250 Fast Break stores in operation across Foot Locker , Kids Foot Locker and Champs banners globally with further expansion ahead of the holiday season.

, a more focused shoe well improved storytelling and the reintroduction of apparel with curated and complementary offerings,” the executive explained.

“These updates are fast to implement, typically completed in a few days and require limited capital. At its core, it’s retail 101. And when you execute it with discipline, it works. ” The upcoming back-to-school season will also mark the first time the new team “had full control” over the buys, which should help tell a new story to Foot Locker consumers.

Stack has previously said, and reiterated on Wednesday’s call, that he felt like the Foot Locker footwear wall was a “run-on sentence. ” “ was just filled with a bunch of shoes, and it was nothing important,” Stack maintained.

“What we did is we took all those shoes off the wall, we reduced roughly 30 percent of the SKU choices and focus on key styles, key colors and key stories that when the consumer came in, they knew what was important. ” Stack added that behind the scenes, the company is also working to strengthen the fundamentals of the Foot Locker business with improvements in supply chain, moving product faster and getting product into the right stores.

“We’re playing greater discipline around pricing and using real-time data to drive better decisions and sharper execution,” Stack said. “Finally, our brand partners remain fully engaged. They want a strong growing Foot Locker, and they are leaning in with us as their largest global partner. ”from doing what’s necessary to right the ship.

The company disclosed that in the first quarter of 2026, it closed 18 Foot Locker stores in North America as well as seven Champs stores, seven Kids Foot Locker locations and 43 WSS stores. Overall, the company has shuttered 88 stores within the Foot Locker Business segment in the first quarter. Of those 88 stores, 62 were global Foot Locker stores identified as part of Dicks’ strategic review of unproductive assets.

What’s more, the Foot Locker Business relocated or remodeled 17 stores during Q1 consisting of four Foot Locker, four Kids Foot Locker and four WSS store locations in North America and five international store locations.

“We’re right on schedule with what we plan to do with Foot Locker,” Stack added on the call. “We’ve cleaned out the garage from an inventory standpoint. We’ve repaired vendor relationships with key brands that were somewhat disenchanted with Foot Locker. We’veWWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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Foot Locker Hoka Back-To-School Store Expansion Remodel SKU Reduction Supply Chain Pricing Discipline Apparel Reintroduction Fast Break Stores

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