Explore why hojicha tea is overtaking matcha in popularity among London consumers, offering a nuttier, lower-caffeine alternative with distinct health benefits and fewer added sugars in modern lattes.

Hojicha has emerged as the defining beverage trend for consumers in London, challenging the long-standing dominance of matcha among Gen Z and health-conscious adults. Online search data reveals a significant surge in interest, with general searches for the roasted green tea increasing by 55 per cent since early 2025. Even more striking is the growth in demand for specific preparations, as searches for hojicha lattes have grown by over 170 per cent during the same period. This shift indicates a clear consumer pivot toward darker, nuttier tea profiles over the traditional grassy taste of powdered green tea.

Production Differences and Flavor Profiles

While both beverages originate from the Camellia sinensis plant, the processing methods create vastly different sensory experiences. Hojicha is crafted from sencha or bancha leaves, which typically grow in abundant sunlight, resulting in a naturally bitter profile similar to standard supermarket green teas. In contrast, matcha uses specially cultivated leaves that are shaded before harvest to enhance sweetness and umami, producing their vibrant green hue. The defining step for hojicha is the slow roasting process, which transforms the dried leaves into a reddish-brown color and develops notes of roasted nuts, cacao, and smoky caramel. Matcha, however, is stone-ground into a fine powder without this roasting stage, preserving its vegetal intensity.

Also read Spider-Man: Brand New Day Digital Release Surpasses Odysseus on iTunes Charts

Health Benefits and Caffeine Content

Tea researcher and natural chemist Dr Tim Bond from the Tea Advisory Panel notes that hojicha retains positive associations with heart health, brain function, and oral health due to its classification as a green tea. The primary active compound, catechins, is an antioxidant linked to improved blood sugar regulation, weight management, and prevention of neurodegenerative diseases. However, the roasting process significantly reduces the catechin count in hojicha compared to regular green tea and matcha. The more critical distinction lies in caffeine levels. Hojicha contains substantially less caffeine than most green teas, making it a suitable choice for evening consumption. Dr Bond confirms that it is traditionally drunk in Japan after meals or at night to help those wishing to reduce caffeine intake before rest.

Commercial Availability and Consumer Accessibility

Unlike the ubiquitous presence of matcha in mainstream coffee chains, hojicha remains a specialist product requiring targeted retail strategies. Japan House London, a cultural center on Kensington High Street, has reported increased customer engagement over the past year, particularly for their iced hojicha latte. For individual consumers, acquiring the tea often involves visiting specialist locations. One consumer sourced a one-week supply from Sakurado Japanese Patisserie for 4.50 pounds, noting that the brand operates six locations across London. This limited accessibility contrasts sharply with the ease of obtaining matcha, highlighting a gap in the market that hojicha's rising popularity is beginning to fill.

Advertisement

Sugar Content and Dietary Impact

A major driver for the shift toward hojicha is the reduced need for masking agents in commercial preparations. Many consumers struggle to drink plain matcha due to its astringency, leading to high sugar consumption when ordering lattes. A standard matcha latte from Pret contains 183 calories and 18 grams of sugar, representing over half of the recommended daily limit. Flavor variations exacerbate this issue, with Caffé Nero's banoffee matcha latte containing 206 calories and 28.6 grams of sugar. Joe & the Juice offers an even more intense option, with their Sesame Storm matcha latte containing over 300 calories and 33 grams of sugar, exceeding the entire daily allowance. Hojicha's inherent nutty flavor allows it to be enjoyed with minimal or no added sweeteners, offering a cleaner dietary profile for health-focused drinkers.

Consumer Verdict on Long-Term Adoption

After a one-week trial of replacing daily matcha with hojicha, users report diminished caffeine-induced jitteriness and improved sleep quality. The mild, nutty flavor profile is often described as comforting and distinct from the vegetal notes of traditional green teas. While matcha remains superior for those prioritizing maximum antioxidant intake, hojicha is increasingly adopted for enjoyment and relaxation rather than strict health credentials. As availability expands and awareness grows, the roasted tea is solidifying its position as a viable, sophisticated alternative to matcha in the London beverage market.