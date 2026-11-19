Discover why hōjicha is replacing matcha for Gen Z drinkers. This roasted green tea offers lower caffeine and nuttier flavors with fewer calories in lattes.

The beverage landscape is witnessing a significant shift as Gen Z moves away from the grassy, high-caffeine appeal of matcha toward hōjicha. This reddish-brown Japanese tea has gained substantial traction online since early 2025, driven by its nutty flavor profile and lower caffeine content. Consumers are increasingly seeking alternatives that offer the sensory experience of green tea without the intense bitterness or jittery effects associated with traditional preparations.

Hojicha Search Volume Explodes Since 2025

Online interest in hōjicha has surged dramatically, with search volume increasing by 55 per cent since the beginning of 2025. More specifically, queries for hōjicha lattes have grown by over 170 per cent, indicating a strong preference for this tea in modern café settings. This digital spike correlates with physical retail performance, as Japan House London on Kensington High Street reported increased customer engagement at their café over the past year.

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The cultural center notes that their iced hōjicha latte has become a standout favorite among visitors. The drink offers a smoother, roasted flavor that contrasts sharply with the vegetal notes of matcha. This growing demand suggests that younger demographics are actively looking for beverages that provide a calmer, more refined caffeine experience compared to the vibrant green powder that dominated previous years.

Processing Differences Define Unique Flavor Profiles

Although both beverages originate from Camellia sinensis leaves, the manufacturing processes create entirely different sensory experiences. A spokesman from Japan House London explains that hōjicha is made from sencha or bancha tea leaves. These specific leaves are exposed to significant amounts of sunlight, which contributes to a naturally bitter taste profile similar to common supermarket green teas.

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In contrast, matcha utilizes specially grown leaves that are shaded before harvest. This shading process enhances sweetness and umami, resulting in the vibrant green color and potent flavor that defines the popular green tea. Both teas undergo steaming and drying, but the divergence occurs in the final stages. Matcha is ground into a fine powder, while hōjicha leaves are slowly roasted.

This slow roasting process transforms the leaves into a reddish-brown color and generates a distinct flavor profile characterized by roasted nuts, cacao, and smoky caramel. The result is a beverage that appeals to those who find the astringency of standard green tea or the grassy taste of matcha too intense. The roasted notes provide a comforting depth that resonates with consumers seeking warmth and complexity in their daily drinks.

Health Impacts and Caffeine Reduction Strategies

Dr Tim Bond, a tea researcher and natural chemist from the Tea Advisory Panel, highlights that hōjicha retains the core health benefits of green tea. These include positive associations with heart health, brain function, and oral health. The key compound responsible for these benefits is catechins, a type of antioxidant linked to improved blood sugar regulation, weight management, and prevention of neurodegenerative diseases.

However, the roasting process significantly reduces the catechin content in hōjicha compared to regular green tea and matcha. Despite this reduction, hōjicha offers a distinct advantage for evening consumption due to its lower caffeine levels. Dr Bond notes that hōjicha is traditionally consumed in Japan after meals and in the evening. This cultural practice aligns with modern desires to reduce caffeine intake before rest while still enjoying a complex, flavorful beverage.

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For individuals struggling with caffeine-induced jitteriness or anxiety, switching to hōjicha can provide a smoother experience. One consumer reported that after one week of swapping their usual matcha for hōjicha, the jittery effects diminished significantly. This reduction in caffeine allows for enjoyment of tea flavors without the stimulating side effects that often accompany high-caffeine beverages, making it an ideal choice for nighttime relaxation.

Calorie Comparison Reveals Hidden Sugar in Matcha Lattes

While matcha is often perceived as a healthy choice, commercial preparations can contain substantial amounts of sugar. A standard matcha latte from Pret contains 183 calories and 18 grams of sugar. This single drink accounts for over half of the recommended daily sugar limit of 30 grams. The addition of flavorings exacerbates the issue, with a banoffee matcha latte at Caffé Nero clocking in at 206 calories and 28.6 grams of sugar.

The sugar content becomes even more concerning with specialty options. A Sesame Storm matcha latte from Joe & the Juice contains over 300 calories and 33 grams of sugar, exceeding the entire daily allowance in one serving. In contrast, hōjicha can be enjoyed without milk or sugar, preserving its low-calorie profile while delivering rich, nutty flavors. This makes it a preferable option for health-conscious consumers who want to avoid hidden sugars in their beverages.

The accessibility of hōjicha remains a challenge, as it is primarily available at specialist tea shops or Japanese patisseries. One consumer purchased their supply from Sakurado Japanese Patisserie for £4.50. The chain has six locations across London, highlighting a growing retail presence in key urban areas. As more consumers discover the benefits of hōjicha, demand for these specialized outlets is likely to increase, further solidifying its position in the modern tea market.