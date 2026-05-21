Hoisin Garlic Noodles

This week's recipe is a weeknight-friendly noodle dish that calls for dried wheat or egg noodles. The recipe features a robust, sweet and salty hoisin sauce, often used as a glaze for meat, but also serves as a seasoning for these noodles. The garlic is bloomed briefly in oil, which tames its pungency and unlocks a rich, nutty flavor. Allow the noodles to cook undisturbed for a few minutes to crisp underneath, adding texture and a hint of smokiness. This recipe calls for dried wheat or egg noodles, but if you don’t have Asian-style noodles on hand, you could substitute with spaghetti or linguine. Bulk up the noodles with tofu, eggs or whatever vegetables you have on hand; these noodles welcome toppings.

This week's recipe is a weeknight-friendly noodle dish that calls for dried wheat or egg noodles. The recipe features a robust, sweet and salty hoisin sauce , often used as a glaze for meat, but also serves as a seasoning for these noodles.

The garlic is bloomed briefly in oil, which tames its pungency and unlocks a rich, nutty flavor. Allow the noodles to cook undisturbed for a few minutes to crisp underneath, adding texture and a hint of smokiness. This recipe calls for dried wheat or egg noodles, but if you don’t have Asian-style noodles on hand, you could substitute with spaghetti or linguine. Bulk up the noodles with tofu, eggs or whatever vegetables you have on hand; these noodles welcome toppings.

To make the dish, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, add the noodles and cook according to package instructions until al dente. Drain and rinse until the noodles are cool.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine hoisin sauce, soy sauce, sesame oil and maple syrup; set aside. Heat a large 12-inch skillet on medium-high for 2 minutes, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of oil along with the garlic and white parts of the scallions, stir until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Immediately add the sauce and then the noodles, and toss well until the noodles are evenly coated.

Leave the noodles to cook, undisturbed, until they start sticking to the pan and the bottom looks crispy, 2 to 3 minutes. Taste and season with salt (if needed) and pepper. For a quick and elegant dinner, this recipe calls for cherry tomatoes that are roasted with garlic, shallots, sherry vinegar and a drizzle of honey. The tomatoes are transformed into a sweet and savory condiment for simple roasted fish.

This versatile recipe is delicious with juicy end-of-summer tomatoes or even with a pint from the grocery store. Thick white fish such as cod or halibut work best here. Serve with rice, couscous or your favorite grains, and a green salad. Another recipe featured in this week's column is a simple dish of skin-on chicken cooked in a skillet.

The best part of cooking skin-on chicken in a skillet is the delicious fat left behind. To maximize the amount of fat yielded, be sure to cook the chicken on the medium side of medium-high heat, which gives the fat plenty of time to render before the skin browns. All this extra time on the stove means you won’t have to finish your chicken in the oven.

(The only exception are extra-large pieces, which may need a brief stint in a 350-degree oven to completely cook through. ) While just about anything is great tossed in this liquid gold, using it to caramelize thick slices of lemon and wedges of shallot takes the dish to an even more complex, savory, tangy place.

You can let the seasons or your pantry dictate what gets added next: hearty leafy greens, chunks of summer squash or a simple can of chickpeas or beans are all welcome to the party. To make this dish, toss lemon slices and shallots together in a small bowl and season with salt and pepper; set aside. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat and add chicken, skin-side down.





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Hoisin Garlic Noodles Recipe Cooking Noodles Garlic Hoisin Sauce Asian Noodles Weeknight Dinner Easy Recipe Dinner Ideas Food Styling Vegetarian Recipes Vegan Recipes Fish Recipes Chicken Recipes Tomatoes Shallots Olive Oil Lemon Honey Rice Couscous

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