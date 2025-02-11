Hohem iSteady M7: The AI-Powered Gimbal That Turns Your Smartphone into a Pro Filming Tool

The Hohem iSteady M7 is a cutting-edge smartphone gimbal that leverages AI technology to deliver professional-grade video stabilization. With its advanced features, including subject tracking, a detachable touchscreen controller, and 360-degree rotation, the iSteady M7 empowers users to capture stunning and cinematic footage.

Gimbals for smartphones are the new selfie stick. Go to any tourist hotspot around the world and you’ll see Instagram influencers and travel vloggers producing professional-looking videos, all thanks to these clever devices that use gyroscopes and AI to create smooth smartphone videos without any shakes or wobbles.

Hohem is a leading maker of gimbals and hardly a month goes by without the brand launching some upgrade or new version of its products that pushes the boundaries of what these gadgets can do. The latest from the company is the Hohem iSteady M7, which claims to turn smartphones into pro filming tools with an AI-powered gimbal for producing smooth shots. Smartphones now contain some very powerful video capabilities with 4K resolution and high dynamic range. The one area they are weak on is stabilization. Such a small device has no handgrip, which can often mean shaky video footage. This is where smartphone gimbals come in.The Hohem iSteady M7 uses AI for its subject tracking to ensure the subject remains in the frame. Whether you’re filming a person, an animal or a moving object like a car, the gimbal’s AI can follow and track a wide range of subjects, including dogs, cats, horses, and people. The iSteady M7 also works with a phone's native camera app as well as social media and messaging platforms like Snapchat, FaceTime and TikTok.A notable feature of the iSteady M7 is a 1.4-inch detachable touchscreen controller. The controller lets the user monitor and adjust shots from a distance. The touchscreen also displays real-time tracking previews and offers full control over the gimbal without needing to interact with the host phone. By tapping the screen, the user can select the subject to track and the gimbal will lock onto it, keeping it in frame with smooth movements.The Hohem iSteady M7 has a three-axis stabilization system that tames shakes and jitters when the user is walking, strolling or shooting from a moving vehicle. The stabilization feature helps to produce more professional-looking content and would be suitable for shooting travelogs, movies, action shots or any other dynamic footage. A strengthened motor means the iSteady M7 can handle devices weighing up to 500 grams, making it suitable for large smartphones with extra add-ons like outside lenses or microphones. It can also handle smaller mirrorless DSLRs.As an upgrade to Hohem’s iSteady M6, this new model has no vertical axis limits, offering 360-degree infinite rotation and a 193mm extension rod for enhanced control and higher or longer shots. The infinite pan axis enables the camera or smartphone to rotate freely on a tripod without hitting limits. The extension rod enables unique angles, like low shots or simulated aerial views. When it comes to stamina, the iSteady M7 relies on a 3,200mAh battery that can operate for up to 12 hours of battery between charges. Hohem has also included a gesture control feature that enables hands-free tracking for automated shooting. There is also a small fill light for when shooting pieces to camera





