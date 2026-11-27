Warner Bros. and PlayStation drop Hogwarts Legacy prices by 90% for Black Friday. The PS5 edition costs $6.99 and PS4 costs $5.99 until November 30.

Warner Bros. and Sony have launched a significant discount on the hit open-world role-playing game Hogwarts Legacy during the Black Friday sales period. The offer provides a 90% price reduction for players on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms. This major price cut makes the Wizarding World title accessible to a broader audience ahead of the upcoming HBO television series premiere.

Game Sales and Platform Discounts

The discounted pricing runs from now until Monday, November 30. The digital edition for the PlayStation 5 has dropped from its standard retail price of $69.99 to a final cost of just $6.99. This represents a massive saving for new and returning players looking to experience the game. The version for the older PlayStation 4 console is available even lower at $5.99. Both editions are part of the official PlayStation Black Friday promotion event.

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Developer Success and Sales Records

Developed by Avalanche Software, Hogwarts Legacy has established itself as one of the most commercially successful video game adaptations in history. Since its initial release in 2023, the title has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. This impressive sales figure allowed it to surpass Call of Duty as the bestselling game of 2023 in the United States market. The game offers an immersive open-world experience that allows players to explore Hogwarts castle and Diagon Alley.

PlayStation Plus Catalog Benefits

Current PlayStation Plus subscribers already have access to the game through the PlayStation Plus Extra Game Catalog service. However, the deep discount during the Black Friday sale offers a permanent solution for those who want to keep the title indefinitely. Players can choose to purchase the game separately at the reduced rate. This option ensures they retain full access to the game even if their PlayStation Plus subscription expires or is not renewed later.

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HBO Adaptation and Franchise Growth

This sale strategy aligns with Warner Bros. efforts to expand the Wizarding World franchise. The studio is currently preparing to introduce the next generation of fans to the universe with a new HBO television adaptation. The timing of the Black Friday discount serves to boost engagement with the core gaming community before the television series premieres. It allows new audiences to familiarize themselves with the characters and lore before the show launches.

Player Engagement and Sorting Mechanic

The game remains popular due to its immersive features, such as the Sorting Hat mechanic that assigns players to one of the four Hogwarts houses. Fans are actively engaging with content related to Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw. The game continues to attract attention for its detailed world-building and exploration of the castle grounds after hours. The Black Friday deal ensures that this cultural phenomenon remains accessible to players on PlayStation systems through the end of November.