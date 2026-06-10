Hogwarts Legacy 2 Is Still Active, But Will We See It Before GTA Vl Drops?

Industry insider Jordan Middler confirmed that the game is in the final stages of production, but there's still no release date for the sequel.

It's been three years since the successful Hogwarts Legacy first made a big splash on our consoles and PCs and fans have been eager for a sequel ever since.

Taking the setting of the iconic Hogwarts school and surrounding areas and cramming them full of secrets and puzzles to discover was a stroke of genius and the narrative taking place long before Harry's adventures left the door wide open for future content. But with no reveal of a sequel at Sony's State of Play or the Summer Game Fest, fans had reason to be worried. Well worry no more!

Industry insider Jordan Middler was among the fans confused by Hogwarts Legacy 2's presence last week at the showcases. Speaking on the VGC podcast, he admitted that the game is very far along in the production stage, and it's a little shocking that we didn't get a glimpse of gameplay or even a reveal trailer during all the recent presentations.

We saw Sony's State of Play, Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Games Showcase 2026 pass by last week with no Hogwarts Legacy 2 reveal. Thankfully, Jordan is still confident that Hogwarts Legacy 2 is nearing completion, and we can expect to see the game launch either in 2027 or 2028. This makes total sense as the success of the first game lead to over 40 million copies of the game being sold.

You don't need to be a wizard to work out that this franchise could very well be a golden meal ticket for Warner Bros. and it stands to reason that they have all hands on deck to push out a sequel in a timely fashion to capitalize on their success. Perhaps the Game Awards 2026 will be the perfect spot to show off some gameplay for Hogwarts Legacy 2 or at least give us a glimpse of what to expect.

With everyone avoiding the dreaded Grand Theft Auto VI release window bar one, it makes sense for Warner Bros to keep tight-lipped about progress and release dates for now, but many fans were at least expecting to see some kind of reveal for the game by now. After all, December 10, 2026, is a long way off, and it feels like we should get to see Hogwarts Legacy 2 content before then.

Not having official game details to mull over leaves us fans speculating wildly over what to expect from Hogwarts Legacy 2. With the first game establishing itself with solid ranged combat, a map primed for exploration and a story that had creative freedoms beyond the Harry Potter timeline, it's reasonable to assume the sequel will follow suit in most aspects. Perhaps refining and improving on what's already established rather than reinventing the wheel.

Personally, I would love if the sequel had a broader map going far beyond the school of magic. London featured quite heavily in the Harry Potter franchise, and it would be nice to see the city in the early 1900s realized in a game. Assassin's Creed Syndicate with wands...what's not to love about that? But with even the timeframe unknown at this point, Hogwarts Legacy 2 is still a complete mystery.

The biggest question, though, has to be, will we get to see new Hogwarts Legacy content before the next Grand Theft Auto VI trailer drops? Either way, it's a truly magical time to be a gamer.





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