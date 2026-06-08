Hogwarts Legacy 2: Fans React to Recent Developments; 'Harry Potter: Defenders of Hogwarts' Board Game Announced

The sequel to the 2023's best-selling open-world RPG, Hogwarts Legacy 2, faces mixed reactions from fans due to potential coordination with HBO's Harry Potter series and live-service features. Meanwhile, Harry Potter fans can look forward to 'Harry Potter: Defenders of Hogwarts', a new tabletop RPG by MinaLima, set before Voldemort's Hogwarts invasion.

Hogwarts Legacy 2 , the highly anticipated sequel to the 2023's best-selling open-world RPG, has sparked mixed reactions among fans due to recent developments. While the original game's standalone story set a century before Harry Potter 's adventures was praised, reports suggesting a coordination with HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series have raised concerns.

Rumors of potential live-service features have also fueled skepticism, despite no official confirmation. Meanwhile, Harry Potter fans eager for more magic can look forward to 'Harry Potter: Defenders of Hogwarts', a new tabletop RPG by MinaLima, the graphic designers behind the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films. The board game, set before Voldemort's Hogwarts invasion, tasks players with defending the school or joining the Dark Forces.

It's expected to support 2-5 players, is intended for ages 13+, and each match is estimated to take up to 90 minutes. The game is currently listed as 'coming soon' on Kickstarter, with interested players able to sign up for alerts when the project goes live





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Hogwarts Legacy 2 Harry Potter Tabletop RPG Board Game Minalima Harry Potter: Defenders Of Hogwarts

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