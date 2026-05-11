Hogwarts Legacy 2: Fans Debate Possible Sequel Clues in Official Video

Fans of Hogwarts Legacy are buzzing after a new video from the official account sparked speculation about a sequel. While no concrete details have been revealed, the community is analyzing every clue for signs of Hogwarts Legacy 2. Here's what we know so far.

Hogwarts Legacy fans have been eagerly awaiting news on the sequel. Up until now, the impending Hogwarts Legacy 2 has no trailer, no release window, and no confirmed returning characters, leading to plenty of speculation on all those counts.

That's not to mention the countless leaks that keep piling up. Now, fans are debating what an official new video could mean for the follow-up to the Harry Potter RPG. Hogwarts Legacy was a commercial success when it launched, but Warner Bros. Games has been relatively quiet on news regarding its sequel.

Since then, a new Harry Potter show is on the way at HBO and the Wizard World has gotten games like Quidditch Champions. The official account for Hogwarts Legacy hasn't been inactive, however, and a video shared by that account has stirred up a bit of a debate on the r/HarryPotterGame Reddit page.

The video in question was shared on the official X account for Hogwarts Legacy, showing off gameplay from the first entry with a focus on several of the characters players encounter late in the game. The video comes with the caption, Ancient magic is not something to be trifled with. Possible hint for upcoming sequel? reads the original post on Reddit. And just like that, fans are debating whether this video is just an innocent PR reminder or something bigger.

Nah, their account post this promotional stuff like this from time to time. I don't think it's any real hint, reads the top response in the thread. And that is true. The account on X stays pretty active, especially considering the first game is over three years old.

There’s 100% guarantee there’s a sequel coming, it’s just a matter of when it releases / what it’s about, reads another reply. And other comments were quick to point out that fans need answers for characters like Sebastian, Omnis, and Anne. Ultimately, this video seems like a quick video to remind folks that Hogwarts Legacy exists. It's just a casual bit of marketing.

If anything, though, the fan reactions here show just how hyped people are for Hogwarts Legacy 2. Players have been debating its setting, characters, and placement in the timeline for literal years. Subscribe to the newsletter for smart Hogwarts Legacy 2 coverage Want clearer takes? Subscribe to the newsletter for concise analysis of Hogwarts Legacy 2 speculation, rumor roundups, and fan-reaction context so you can follow developments with a smarter perspective.

Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. Hogwarts Legacy was a critical and commercial success, so a sequel has to be on the way. While nothing is really known about the RPG at this point, it seems likely that we'll see a follow-up that isn't too different from this first entry.

Hopefully, Harry Potter fans will get an official update soon. Hogwarts Legacy Like Action RPG Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Avg: 84/100 Critics Rec: 88% Released February 10, 2023 ESRB T For Teen Due To Blood, Fantasy Violence, Mild Language, Use of Alcohol Developer(s) Avalanche Software Publisher(s) Warner Bros.

Interactive Engine Unreal Engine 4 Cross-Platform Play Hogwarts Legacy doesn't have crossplay or crossplatform support Cross Save you can freely use your saved data between each console as long as you are connected to the internet and signed into the same account where the saved data was created Franchise Harry Potter Number of Players Single-player Genre(s) Action, RPG Powered by Expand Collaps





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