Hofstra Battles William & Mary in CAA Showdown

Hofstra seeks to rebound from a recent loss as they face a strong William & Mary team in a crucial Colonial Athletic Association matchup.

Hofstra University's men's basketball team is set to face William & Mary College in a crucial Colonial Athletic Association ( CAA ) matchup. The Pride, coming off an 80-75 loss to Stony Brook Seawolves where Cruz Davis led the scoring with 24 points, will be looking to bounce back against a formidable Tribe squad. William & Mary boasts an impressive 10-0 record at home this season and ranks ninth in the CAA in rebounding, averaging 31.4 boards per game, led by Chase Lowe with 5.3 rebounds.

Hofstra, with a 4-8 record against CAA opponents, averages 67.6 points per game and has outscored their opponents by 1.5 points on average. The Tribe's offensive strength lies in their three-point shooting, averaging 10.5 made three-pointers per game, a substantial 2.7 more than the 7.8 three-pointers Hofstra allows per game. Hofstra, however, aims to leverage their scoring output, averaging 67.6 points per game, while hoping to contain William & Mary, who allows 76.8 points per game on average.Several key players are expected to make a significant impact on the matchup. Gabe Dorsey leads the Tribe with his consistent three-point shooting, averaging 2.9 made three-pointers per game and scoring 12.8 points while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Matteus Case has been a force for William & Mary in recent games, shooting 41.7% and averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 contests. Jean Aranguren will be a key player for Hofstra, shooting 36.8% from three-point range with 1.8 made three-pointers per game while contributing 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. Davis, for Hofstra, is shooting 44.7% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games





